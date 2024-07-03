Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Daniel Kyri's Beautiful Voice Singing Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" Will Stun You
The Chicago Fire star covers the sunny slice of pop perfection.
Katy Perry's classic bop "Teenage Dream" is the definition of "summer vibes" — so July is the perfect time to revisit the sunny slice of pop perfection
The cast members of NBC's Once Chicago franchise are a talented bunch, which is on full display in a YouTube video compilation showcasing the stars from Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, and their amazing singing abilities.
Some of those actors belting it out are Monica Raymund, Kara Killmer, Colin Donnell, and Daniel Kyri, whose beautiful "Teenage Dream" cover is briefly featured.
In the video, a young Kyri — who plays Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire — sits in his bedroom and sings the opening verse to "Teenage Dream." While the clip ends before he gets to the catchy chorus, we can only imagine how it sounds like with the actor's smooth vocals.
If this "Teenage Dream" taste has you itching for more Kyri tunes, then you're in luck because the Chicago Fire star is releasing his new single, "Dreamland Ave" on July 12.
Watch Daniel Kyri's beautiful "Teenage Dream" cover here. Start at the 6:20 mark.
When did Daniel Kyri join Chicago Fire?
Kyri's Darren Ritter has been a fan favorite on Chicago Fire since he joined the series back in Season 7. In Season 8, Ritter came out, becoming the first openly gay firefighter in Firehouse 51.
"For this Black, male character to come out as gay in this blue-collar, first-responder world, I wanted to do it justice,” Kyri told NBC News in 2021. On Season 12 of Chicago Fire, Ritter explored a new romance with Dwayne Morris (Samuel B. Jackson), an officer with the Chicago Police Department.
About "Teenage Dream" by Katy Perry
"Teenage Dream" was the second single from Katy Perry's 2010 album of the same name. It went to number-one on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been deemed a modern pop classic in the years since. In 2023, Billboard ranked it number-38 in the 500 Best Pop Songs of All-Time, saying: "'Teenage Dream' lets Perry’s ecstasy bubble up and boil over, making for an era-defining pop song that feels like her album cover looks."
