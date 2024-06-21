Wait Until You Hear Monica Raymund's Oustanding, Tony Award-Level Singing Voice

Monica Raymund is a musical tour de force!

The actress, who played Gabby Dawson on Chicago Fire from 2012 to 2019, is also a powerful singer, performing in cabaret shows and concerts when she's not filming one of her many projects. Drop the album already!

Hear Monica Raymund sing like a Broadway star

The Juilliard alum is best known to One Chicago fans for her role as Gabriela Dawson, paramedic in charge. But as a kid growing up in St. Petersburg, Florida, she trained for all kinds of performing arts, and you can hear that technique come through when she sings. Starting at the 40-second mark of this video, you can hear Raymund sing in a number of genres, from belting out musical theater solos to a cover of Radiohead's "Creep."

Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund)

Monica Raymund left Chicago Fire for an understandable reason

“I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story,” she told the Chicago Tribune in 2018. “I wanted to explore a different world. I had been in Chicago for five years and just personally where I was in my life, I was ready to create my home and kind of plant some roots in Los Angeles.”

Still, she has no regrets.

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword because on the one hand, it’s wonderful to be employed for that long and to have job security. And to be able to delve into a storyline and to flush it out over that amount of time. To get that opportunity is extremely rare and special. Job security is always the two favorite words an actor can say! But sometimes you have to take a risk to diversify your opportunities,” she said, adding, "I loved being able to play a first responder. I don’t have anyone in my family that’s a first responder and I didn’t really know the different trials and tribulations that they face everyday. So that was the greatest part about playing Gabby, that I got to get to know the paramedics, I got to know the firefighters in Chicago, and hopefully to the best of my ability, represent them honorably."

During her years on the show, Dawson's character went through a crazy rollercoaster, including a dramatic romance, a pregnancy and miscarriage, and an adoption. And though she ended up leaving Firehouse 51, she made a brief appearance in Season 8, much to the delight of fans.