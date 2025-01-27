The TODAY co-anchors started off the week in an exciting way.

TODAY's newest co-anchor has just learned a valuable lesson: Never go against your co-anchor.

Fans tuning in late to TODAY on January 27 saw something that had never happened to Hoda Kotb during her many years on the show. Melvin was sporting a neck tattoo of his co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie. So, why did Melvin do this? Did the rigors of the new gig make Melvin lose his mind after only two weeks?

Not quite, the tattoo was the result of a bet he made with his co-anchor just a few days earlier!

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles — Guthrie's favorite NFL team — defeated Melvin's Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, and well, a bet's a bet. Because his team lost, Melvin had to be (temporarily) tattooed with a hilarious illustration of Guthrie wearing an Eagles hat.

Melvin showed he's a man of his word and had to spend the rest of the day repping a football team he does not want to rep, not to mention having to walk around sporting his colleague's face on his neck.

"Let this be a lesson. Don't gamble,' Craig said on TODAY as Carson Daly applied a temporary tat on the back of his neck of Guthrie wearing an Eagles hat, with the team's logo superimposed over it," read TODAY's Instagram caption. "The pair made a bet last week that their respective team would win the game, and it was decided that the loser had to wear a temporary tattoo of the other's face in a prominent position for a week. A man of his word!"

Oh, and we've tracked down a video of Carson Daly eagerly placing the tattoo on Melvin's neck, too, because why not?

Daly couldn't hold back his excitement. Something tells us he had been looking forward to this moment since the game ended on Sunday!

Craig Melvin reveals who he would've loved to interview

TODAY viewers have gotten to know Melvin better with each passing day, and one of the more heartfelt moments of his first few weeks on the job was when he revealed the people he would've loved to interview.

As it turns out, although he knew his grandmothers, Melvin had never met either of his grandfathers.

"It would be one of my grandfathers because I never knew either one of them," Melvin confessed. "My grandfather's name is Franklin Delano Wiley, my son's name is 'Delano,' and I've just heard over the years that he was whip smart, he was an incredible athlete. I just think I would enjoy getting to know him."