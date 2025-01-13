How Craig Melvin's College Surprised Him on TODAY

Here's what to know about the newest TODAY co-anchor.

Craig Melvin's first day as TODAY co-anchor is officially in the books following Hoda Kotb's exit, and viewers are extra curious about the father of two!

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Here's everything you need to know about Melvin's education and where the star grew up.

Where did Craig Melvin go to college?

Melvin went to college at Spartanburg, South Carolina-based Wofford College. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in government In 2001. Although it's been nearly 24 years since he graduated, eagle-eyed viewers know that he reps the Terriers whenever he can on the show.

In fact, his alma mater was well represented at the Rockefeller Plaza on January 13 in honor of Melvin's first day as co-anchor. A handful of students — including the current student union president — surprised the 45-year-old, proclaiming it "Craig Melvin Day."

Melvin took notice and joined the group for an impromptu sing-along performance of Wofford's school song. Melvin's college has been super-supportive throughout his career, even celebrating his recent promotion on Instagram.

Wofford has been known to occasionally make waves in the college basketball world, too. The men's team frequently participates in the annual March Madness basketball tournament, most recently advancing to the second round in 2019 before ultimately falling to the perennial powerhouse University of Kentucky by a small margin.

RELATED: Craig Melvin and His Lookalike Dad Cried Together on TODAY: "I Have Butterflies"

Craig Melvin on TODAY on Friday, November 15, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Where is Craig Melvin from?

Melvin was born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina.

During his first official episode as co-anchor, his hometown cheered him on from the stands of the Columbia High School gym, a crowd that included family and friends, including his middle school teacher, Dr. Carlos Smith.

When he saw the live footage of the high school gymnasium and the love thrown his way, Melvin was nearly speechless.

"This is special," he said.

The show of affection from his hometown was just another fantastic memory from a first day that Melvin will never forget. He was also brought to tears by a surprise appearance from his family in-studio! (Something tells us that he will be on cloud nine for the rest of the week.

Melvin's first day can only be considered a massive success. Of course, the recognition didn't end there. At one point, Melvin was surprised by his favorite NFL team, which had just come off their biggest playoff victory in two decades.

Just hours after the Washington Commanders defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC Sunday Night Football, the Commanders sent over a custom jersey — #25, in honor of the year Melvin officially became a TODAY co-anchor — that Melvin absolutely loved.

"I'm going to wear it when they win this weekend," Craig said.