Acclaimed Vatican Thriller Conclave Sets Exclusive Peacock Premiere: Everything to Know

Acclaimed Vatican thriller Conclave is officially coming to Peacock next Friday, December 13, the NBCUniversal streaming platform announced today.

Based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris (Fatherland, Munich) and directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), Conclave shines a spotlight on the titular top-secret election process that chooses a new pope. Oscar-winner Ralph Fiennes (Schindler's List) leads the ensemble piece as Cardinal Lawrence, the man tasked with making sure the event goes smoothly, but as things progress, the character uncovers information that could rock the Catholic Church to its very foundations.

“The mechanism behind the election of a pope is among the most closely guarded secrets in the world,” Berger explains in the official production notes. “I was super curious to peek behind those locked doors and find out the details. We can’t know everything, but there are quite a few facts we were able to establish through our research. We feel we got as close to the truth as anyone ever has.”

Stanley Tucci (Cardinal Bellini), John Lithgow (Cardinal Tremblay), Sergio Castellitto (Cardinal Tedesco), Isabella Rossellini (Sister Agnes), and Lucian Msamati (Cardinal Adeyemi) co-star.

Where and when to stream Conclave? Conclave will make its exclusive streaming debut on Peacock next Friday, December 13.

NBCUniversal's streaming platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

Don't feel like waiting a week? Conclave, which currently holds an excellent score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, is still showing in select theaters, and also available to rent and/or purchase from PVOD platforms like Vudu and Apple TV.

Adapted for the screen by writer Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), ​​the film was executive-produced by Steven Rales, Glen Basner, Alison Cohen, Milan Popelka, Ben Browning, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Edward Berger, Ralph Fiennes, Robyn Slovo, Peter Straughan, and Tomas Alfredson. Producers were Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Alice Dawson, and Conclave author Robert Harris.

