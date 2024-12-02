Where Was Conclave Filmed? How the Religious Thriller Recreated Vatican City, Sistine Chapel & More

Of course, the production couldn't simply bring cameras and equipment into one of the securest places on Earth.

While Hollywood productions can often gain access to many exclusive shooting locations around the world, one backdrop remains completely off-limits: the Vatican. The Catholic stronghold in the heart of Rome remains one of the most secure places on Earth, but there's no law saying you can't build your own facsimile of the place if the need arises.

This proved to be the case for Conclave, the acclaimed religious thriller centered around the titular process behind the election of a new pope. Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Robert Harris, the feature was helmed by Edward Berger (director of the multi-Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front) and stars Academy Award-winner Ralph Fiennes (Schindler's List) as a cardinal tasked with overseeing that the conclave goes smoothly.

Where was Conclave filmed?

Principal photography for Conclave took place on location in Rome, with a number of real-world sites appearing in the film. For interior sequences involving the Sistine Chapel and Casa Santa Marta, the crew turned to the iconic Cinecittà Studios, one of the largest studios in Europe and production hub for the likes of Roman Holiday (1953), Ben-Hur (1959), Cleopatra (1963), and, more recently, Those About to Die (now streaming exclusively on Peacock).

When it came to recreating the Vatican's most iconic space, the Sistine Chapel — where the College of Cardinals is famously locked away until a new pope is chosen — production designer Suzie Davies caught a major break. Rather than having to start from scratch, she was able to refurbish an old Sistine set at Cinecittà with the help of local artisans who had originally built it. "The painting crew was extraordinary, and we put the Sistine Chapel together again in 10 weeks,” she told Variety.

Meanwhile, the Casa Santa Marta, where all the cardinals are sequestered during a conclave, was a mix of the actual location and creative license, with Davies describing the set as a "hermetically sealed prison, albeit a very posh prison, but with modern accouterments as well."

She elaborates in the official production notes: “The doors have elements of prison doors about them. The windows are shuttered and very rarely open. We worked on the lighting with our director of photography Stéphane Fontaine to create a hermetically sealed feeling when they’re inside the Casa Santa Marta and then slightly more freedom in the Sistine Chapel."

