Of Course Chris Meloni Makes a Lime Green Pigtail Hairstyle Look Badass

This is proof the Law & Order: Organized Crime star can pull off just about anything in the style department.

In 2011, Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni was presented with an accolade near and dear to his heart: the Only Make Believe Child Advocacy Award.

Only Make Believe is a nonprofit that brings interactive theater to children in medical facilities as a way to free their imagination during challenging times. It's a wonderful organization, and due to Meloni's advocacy work, he was honored with the award on November 14, 2011.

In a sweet video created in honor of his achievement, Meloni acted in a few short playful sketches, including one that put him a lime green pigtail wig. Watch the video here, and skip to the 3:10 mark.

Meloni's green-haired character in this sketch decides he has what it takes to become a children's theater star — and he's got the pigtails to prove it.

"I do fun," Meloni's character reassures himself in the performance.

However, the rehearsal takes a turn as Meloni realizes he can't turn off the Elliot Stabler inside of him, much to the chagrin of his fellow children's theater co-stars.

Meloni has rocked many different hairstyles throughout his career, but we'll always have a soft spot for this green-haired wig. No matter what color or length his hair is, Meloni will always be a certified badass.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay's Law & Order friendship

Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 3 "Or Just Look Like One". Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Mariska Hargitay also knows a badass when she sees one. In a recent "Sunday Sitdown" segment for TODAY, Hargitay (who worked with Meloni on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for many years) revealed that as soon as she laid eyes on Meloni during SVU's audition process, she correctly labeled him as "the guy."

"In the room, when he walked in, I sort of sized him up, and I said, 'That's the guy,'" she explained. "'That's the guy. That is the guy. That is the guy.' It was so obvious to me that that was the guy, and apparently, he felt the same way. So, it was — just felt meant to be."

Meloni and Hargitay's chemistry that was uncovered during the audition process turned out to be even stronger when they were filming.

"We were like, 'I know we have good chemistry,'" Hargitay recalled. "Even at times when we were, like, fighting or had a difference of opinion, or things getting tense, we still had it. It's chemistry, right? And, we were just always very important people in each other's lives, and we knew it. We knew it from minute one. And we're still very close, very close."