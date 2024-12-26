The Law & Order: Organized Crime star also shouted out a popular Instagram cartoonist's book, which he got as a gift.

Chris Meloni's Photos of His "Successful" Christmas with Sherman Williams Are So Cozy

Looks like Chris Meloni had a super-cozy Christmas with his family, full of memories with his loved ones and meaningful gifts.

In a Chrismas day Instagram roundup, the Law & Order: Organized Crime star recapped how he celebrated the holidays with his wife of 29 years, Sherman Williams, and their two kids — daughter Sophia, 23, and son Dante, 20. And it looks like this year was one for the books.

Chris Meloni had a “successful” Christmas with wife Sherman Williams and their kids

Christmas 2024 for the Meloni family was a success. In his December 25 Instagram post, the actor revealed how his clan spent quality time over the holidays, bundling up for a walk together and catching some Zs on the couch.

“A successful Xmas requires planning, napping, chilly walks, well thought out personal presents. Merry Xmas,” Meloni captioned the photo collection, including one of his daughter sleeping on the couch with a book nearby and a portrait of Meloni behind her.

Meloni also shared a selfie of the family of four together on a “chilly” stroll, plus photos of personalized gifts (someone in the family received a certificate for a Gaga class, as a handmade coupon touted).

In a video, Meloni shared that he received a signed copy of Pants World, a collection of the "pants pants" comics by cartoonist Josh Mecouch, who has a popular Instagram account himself.

"Merry Christmas! 🎁 hope you love the book," Mecouch commented.

From spending holiday time off with his family to enjoying a delicious spread on Thanksgiving, Meloni has shared that he’s especially fond of the holiday season.

“I love Christmas," he told GQ in a 2017 interview. "It actually makes me sad that it's the time of the year when people get really sad, you know? It's just not in my DNA. When Thanksgiving rolls around, when the holidays roll around, it's all hands on deck. I really enjoy it."

When it comes to Thanksgiving, Meloni told People in 2023 he’s in charge of the bird. “I deep-fry the turkey. That's what I'm in charge of. Look, everyone knows better,” he said with a laugh, adding the whole family spends quality time together outside. “We play football, and everybody plays. My daughter's a killer. It's very sweet, and we just cobble together, all the riff raff. All the Thanksgiving riff raff.”

Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams attend the "Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022" at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

No matter what they’re doing, Meloni loves spending time with his loved ones. Like in June 2023, when he had a “boys night out” with his daughter Sophia where they sipped on martinis and ate steak together. Or when he took his wife Sherman out for her birthday, with both of their children there to celebrate the lady of honor.