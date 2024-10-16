Christopher Meloni's Daughter Is His Wife Sherman's Spitting Image in New Pics

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star and his daughter, Sophia, had a fun night out on the town in mid-October.

On October 16, Law & Order: Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni shared photos of a recent outing alongside his daughter, Sophia. The two attended a function celebrating the Italian menswear company Canali, and it looks like they had a great time.

"Happy 90th birthday @canali @sophiaemeloni and I enjoyed the nite," Meloni captioned. We have to say: Sophia looks so much like her mother, Sherman Williams. See photo comparisons, below.

Fatherhood has always been a big part of Meloni's life (he also has a 20-year-old son, Dante), and his two kids have always been a priority — although he admits they probably see him as a little eccentric.

"I think my kids would call me a little crazy," Meloni explained during a 2014 interview with USA Today. "I'm very physical, very affectionate. I'm also very disciplined and focused on education. That's one thing that was instilled in me, one place in life where there's no compromise.

Meloni always strives to give his children the tools for success — something he didn't have enough of growing up.

"What works for me is empowering my kids," he revealed. "I remember not having any power when I was growing up. Power helps kids mature, and it requires critical thinking on their part. They feel engaged in a decision, which makes them feel engaged in the family process."

Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams attend the "Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022" at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

Will fans see an Elliot Stabler/Olivia Benson reunion in the future?

Longtime fans know that the last time Meloni's Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson crossed paths on Law & Order was in 2023. However, Hargitay recently let it slip that a Bensler crossover event could happen again soon, either on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Organized Crime, or both.

During an interview with Variety earlier this year, Hargitay spilled the beans on what fans might see in the future.

"I'm actually planning on it," she said about a Bensler on-screen reunion. "I just told [Meloni] the other day. We had a party the other night; we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

Fingers crossed, everybody. It seems like the Stabler-Benson relationship still has plenty of twists and turns left in it.