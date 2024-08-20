Brynn Cartelli's Voice Is Made for Billie Eilish's "WILDFLOWER" in a Gorgeous Cover

Behind the Scenes at Bublé, Reba, Gwen and Snoop's Dazzling Coach Performance | The Voice | NBC

The youngest winner in Voice history still has serious pipes!

The youngest winner in the history of The Voice is still making moves in 2024!

On August 9, the supremely talented Brynn Cartelli uploaded a breathtaking version of Billie Eilish's "WILDFLOWER" that will make you want to watch every performance of her winning season all over again!

Cartelli's voice seems to float over her piano playing as she puts her own unique twist on Eilish's song. If there's one thing that fans grew to love about her, it's the emotion she brings to every performance — and she has it here in spades. (Her "Did I cross the line?" is especially heart-wrenching.)

It's fantastic to discover that Cartelli is thriving in her post-Voice life. Her social media accounts are filled with amazing little performances that never fail to blow her followers away.

In fact, fans can hear a bit of Kelly Clarkson-esque runs in her cover of "WILDFLOWER," showing that her former Voice Coach (and current real-life pal) influences her to this very day!

Brynn Cartelli led Team Kelly to victory in Season 14

Cartelli was only 15 years old when she led Team Kelly to victory in Season 14, securing her spot in history as the youngest winner in the show's history — a record she still holds to this day. She secured two chair turns during the Blind Auditions, staved off elimination multiple times, and eventually took home the title of Voice champion — capping her journey during the live Finale with a particularly fantastic performance of Adele's "Skyfall."

In a 2015 interview with The Tennessean, Cartelli spoke highly of her time working alongside Clarkson while competing on The Voice. A genuine friendship developed between the two women thanks in no small part to Clarkson's attitude toward the then-teenager!

"What impresses me the most is how kind she is to absolutely everyone she comes across, no matter who they are," Cartelli revealed. "I hear a lot about celebrities being entitled and unfriendly, but Kelly has definitely taught me that their behavior is their choice, and choosing to be kind to others is a win-win for everyone involved."

Brynn Cartelli and Kelly Clarkson on Seaon 14 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What is Brynn Cartelli doing now?

It's clear that the bond between Cartelli and Clarkson has grown even stronger since The Voice. Earlier this summer, the now-21-year-old made a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and delivered an unforgettable rendition of her single "The Blue" off her debut album!

Clarkson's introduction was pitch-perfect: "She's a unicorn, ya'll," she said before the emerging star took the stage.

Since winning The Voice, Cartelli has released an EP (2021's Based on a True Story) and recently released her first full-length studio album (Out of the Blue, released in March 2024). In addition, she's also been spotted opening for Clarkson — alongside future Voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini — on multiple U.S. dates during the star's 2019 Meaning of Life Tour.

In other words, Cartelli isn't slowing down. She's just getting started.