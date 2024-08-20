Adele's Voice Soars on Jimmy Fallon's Classroom Instruments Version of "Hello"

Adele said "Hello from the other side"...into a bright green toy phone, backed by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots playing a bunch of classroom instruments.

"Hello" was a massive hit for Adele. The lead single off of her third studio album, 25, went to No. 1 in 36 countries, and spent an impressive ten consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. In the nine years since its release, "Hello" is still one of Adele's most recognizable album tracks. But you know a song is a true classic when it gets the "Classroom Instruments" treatment.

Jimmy Fallon's "Classroom Instruments" got an Adele level-up

When Adele was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November 2015, she performed "Hello" with the Roots and Jimmy Fallon on backing vocals and classroom instruments including a ukulele, kazoo, tambourine, xylophone, and a banana-shaped shaker.

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots sing with Adele during the Music Room bit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 374 on November 24, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Fallon uses a wood block, bass drum, and Casio keyboard as Adele belts out her hit, singing as she's in an arena and not a tiny room in 30 Rock. The best part of the video might be when Adele picks up a toy flip phone, singing the chorus as if she's answering a call — a callback to the flip phone she has in the song's stunning sepia-toned music video.

Who knew that the epic ballad could still sound gorgeous as a ditty with some kiddie toy instruments? The performance currently has more than 60 million views on The Tonight Show YouTube, and the video led fans to comment on Adele's amazing vocals, including pointing out the exact moment when "Jimmy falls in love" with her skills (it's 11 seconds in, when Adele seems to start singing earlier than Fallon was expecting).

In an December 2015 interview on TODAY, Adele explained that "Hello" is about "reconnecting with everyone else and myself. I couldn't get over my guilt of leaving my kid to go and write a record and stuff like that. So [it's] getting over that — getting on the other side of that."

"It was just, you know, it's in general, just hello to everyone," she added.

If you're still hungry for more "Hello," you can watch the November 2015 Saturday Night Live sketch, "A Thanksgiving Miracle," where the ballad is the only thing that makes a family stop fighting at the dinner table.

The power of Adele!