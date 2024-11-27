Some truly ginormous balloons have floated down the streets of NYC during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What Is the Biggest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Ever?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began in 1924 and has been dazzling spectators ever since. The giant balloons, the extravagant floats, and spectacular performances are always a sight to see. And not only is the parade a holiday tradition, it’s also full of trivia.

For example, did you know the parade used to feature live animals? And that they’d simply release those massive balloons into the sky at the end of the parade? And that one of the biggest balloons of all time is basically the size of a blue whale in terms of length?

Read on to learn even more trivia about some of the largest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons to ever float down the streets of Manhattan.

The Spongebob Squarepants & Gary balloons appear in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

What is the tallest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon of all time? In 1986, a balloon of Popeye’s wife Olive Oyl holding her baby Swee’Pea currently holds the record as the tallest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, standing at 102 feet tall. “For the first time, the 102-foot Olive Oyl will carry a new 27-foot balloon bouquet in her left and cradle lovable Swee’Pea in her right hand,” The New York Times wrote in 1986. “The balloon infant makes his debut this year, measures 30 feet in height.” A Superman balloon from the 1980 parade comes in second place, standing at 80 feet tall, according to Scholastic. The tallest balloon in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is Minnie Mouse, a brand new balloon that measures at 60 feet tall and 34 feet wide, according to Macy’s.

An Olive Oyl Balloon appears in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City, New York. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

What is the widest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon? One of the widest balloons is actually a brand new addition to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2024. The Gabby balloon, inspired by the popular children’s TV series Gabby’s Dollhouse, is 66.5 feet wide or “as wide as 10 taxi cabs,” according to the Macy’s 2024 lineup.

Previously, a Woody Woodpecker balloon was known as the widest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon. A 1982 article from the Fort-Meyers News Press notes the Woody Woodpecker balloon was the “widest balloon the parade has ever had,” measuring at 45 feet wide.

A Woody Woodpecker Balloon appears in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York City, New York. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

What is the oldest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon? The first-ever Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon was Felix the Cat, which made its debut 97 years ago in 1927. At the end of the parade, Felix was released into the sky and quickly popped, according to TIME. While the original Felix burst, the character has returned a number of times, most recently in 2016 for the parade’s 90th anniversary. RELATED: What to Watch on NBC Thanksgiving Day 2024

A Felix the Cat balloon, followed by Terrible Turk and Willie Red Bird balloons are led down Broadway during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 24th November 1932. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

What is the biggest Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float in 2024? In 2024, the largest float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is Santa’s Sleigh. The float depicting Santa being pulled by his trusty crew of reindeer is 60 feet long, 22 feet wide, and 3.5 stories tall. The float is traditionally the last one in the lineup and concludes the parade.

Santa Claus rides a parade float pulled by a team of horses down Broadway Street during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, 1925. Photo: Getty Images

