The Gripping Law & Order: OC Case That Had Benson and Stabler Playing Phone Tag

Why was Stabler leaving voicemails for Benson in Season 4 of OC?

Stabler called Benson, seemingly out of the blue, to reconnect about a woman they'd helped before — Rita Lasku.

Stabler had first met Rita in Law & Order: OC Season 2, Episode 2 ("New World Order"), shortly after she'd moved to the States from Albania. She was waitressing at a restaurant run by the Kosta Organization, a drug network, and he was working undercover as a Kosta affiliate.

He ultimately revealed his assignment to her and learning she had a young son she was working to support. With Benson's help, Stabler saved Rita's life and arranged for her to join her son in London in Season 2, Episode 5 ("The Good, The Bad, and The Lovely").

Rita returned to Stabler's life two years later in OC's Season 4 premiere ("Memory Lane"), leaving him a surprising voicemail asking him to call her. After hearing from Rita, Stabler— who had recently returned from another undercover case — thought of Benson so he called to let her know he was back.

Stabler, however, got Benson's voicemail because she was on a case, so he left a message.

"Hey, Liv, it's me. I just got back," Stabler said. "Um, I got a message from someone, an old case of ours, and I don't know, maybe I just wanted to hear your voice. Call me. Bye."

Viewers didn't see Benson return the call but, as Stabler watched her at a press conference after successfully closing her human trafficking case, he smiled at the television screen with pride.