The End of This Teen Girl's Missing Person Case on SVU Season 19 Stunned Benson

What was the missing girl case in Season 19 of SVU?

Haley Sadler (Mallory Bechtel), a 16-year-old music prodigy on a trip to NYC, snuck out past curfew with a fellow student, and was seen dancing with an older man in a clown mask before disappearing entirely.

After Haley was reported missing, her mother, Anna (Wendy Hoopes), and father, Chris (Will Sasso), came to Manhattan to help find their daughter. But it was clear that Anna blamed Haley's music teacher (and trip chaperone) James Turner (Erik Jensen) for failing to keep track of her little girl.

Turner then showed the squad a video that Haley had sent him in which she was panicking in the passenger seat of a car as a masked clown drove.

The masked driver was ultimately identified as Vincent Drago (Eric Tabach), who claimed that, after taking her home and having drinks with her, he ended the evening when he learned that Haley was underage.

However, after finding Haley's clothes and blood in his apartment, her necklace in his car, and her cell phone in a trash can on his block, all signs pointed to Drago as the suspect.

Drago, they discovered, had a criminal record and he was charged with her murder.

However, without a body, Haley's parents refused to accept her death and held a press conference to offer a monetary reward to anyone who could provide tips on her whereabouts.