Will Arnett Was So Disturbing as a Human Trafficker During His SVU Appearance

What happened to Will Arnett's character Tony Damon on SVU?

The episode began after the body of a young boy was found stashed in the cargo hold of a bus as another boy fled the scene. After Benson and Stabler observed the crime scene and tracked down the boy, they learned he was a human trafficking victim named Ernesto (Pablo Santos), who had been smuggled into the U.S. from South America via boat with the dead boy. The two had subsequently gotten away from their captor, Bret Jansen.

However, when the squad raided Jansen's home, they found him brutally murdered and with his genitals surgically removed.

In the course of investigating the two murders, the squad crossed paths with Damon, who became a top suspect after telling them that Jansen once made a comment about removing his genitals.

The squad then discovered that Jansen and Damon were both involved in an elaborate human trafficking ring and found documents suggesting that Damon was booking his clients' pedophilic pleasure trips to third-world countries. Needing hard evidence, the squad set out to catch him in the act.

Detective John Munch (Richard Belzer) went undercover and arranged a meeting with Damon, who told his client that the "entertainment" package for his trips could include either boys or girls, and further revealed that he was working with an adoption agency with children aged five and up. Munch then arrested Damon while the squad raided his office.

Back at the precinct, Damon pointed out that they'd need a victim to prove he committed a sex act, and Stabler lost his temper. When he began hitting the suspect, Damon confessed to booking foreign sex tours for pedophiles but maintained that he didn't participate in the ring or kill Jansen.

He thought that he was being framed by one of his clients, Dr. Steward Lynch (Patrick Cassidy).

"Make me a deal, and I will give you Lynch on a silver platter," Damon pled with the squad.

After raiding Dr. Lynch's home — and finding him watching one of the sex tape souvenirs from Damon — they brought him in for questioning. Lynch revealed that children were, in fact, being smuggled into the country by Damon, who wasn't a pedophile but rather viewed his victims as merchandise.

Desperate to reduce his sentence, Lynch then gave the names of several of Damon's other clients, uncovering over a dozen pedophiles who had "adopted" their victims to continue the abuse.

Lynch, however, hadn't killed Jansen either: That was the work of another pedophile in the ring who also served as the victims' dentist, Walt Massey (Michael Hayden).