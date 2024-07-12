This Chilling SVU Episode With Modern Family's Ariel Winter Will Stick With You

What happened to Ariel Winters' character Raegan James on SVU?

Raegan opted to report her potential assault, and ended up at the SVU.

After speaking with Benson and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), two things happened. One, they looked at her car service app and discovered she'd somehow changed her route and, instead of heading to her home in upper Manhattan, ended up going over the bridge into Queens and then miles away to a bar in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. (The fare also went from $15 to $140.)

And two, they asked her to go to the hospital to have a forensic rape exam, where it was determined that she had had been held down and viciously sexually assaulted, possibly by more than one perpetrator. Benson worked with Raegan to jog her memory from the assault, but it was no use; she only remembered multiple people and the sound of rushing water.

Ultimately, her tox screen came back for several different drugs, and her rape rape kit came back with a DNA hit — but not for the ride share driver or passenger. It was Dennis Callahan, Raegan's former employer, with whom she admitted she's had oral sex the afternoon of her assault.

Multiple people called into question her mental health over the course of the investigation. The other ride share passenger, Julius (Teo Rapp-Olsson), told Fin Tutuola (Ice T) that she came onto him but was acting "bipolar" and he wasn't interested (though he'd initially hit on her in the ride share). Raegan's friends claimed that she had a history of blacking out drunk and making stories up for attention.

Meanwhile, Fin and Amanda investigated her apartment, where they found the sand in her shoes and sheets.