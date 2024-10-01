Love Island USA Host Ariana Madix Bravely Faces Halloween Horror Nights 2024

The Love Island USA host braved the many scares of HHN 2024.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix cast her fears aside at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights, and it probably helped to have the star of a vampire-themed comedy series to help her through.

The Vanderpump Rules SURver was joined by Harvey Guillén, star of the hit FX series What We Do in the Shadows, on Friday, September 27, 2024, as they bravely ventured through the curdling screams and tingling spines of Hollywood’s go-to seasonal event. The friends stopped for a couple of snaps with some of the attractions’ ghoulish friends, and it’s everything we didn’t know we needed.

Ariana Madix Screams with Scare Actors at HHN 2024

Madix and Guillén put on their best scared-stiff faces when posing with a few of the creatures found lurking in the shadows of HHN 2024. Both showed up in style, too, with Madix sporting a black belly shirt with long, sheer sleeves adorned with a crisscross pattern and thumb holes. Orange font across the top stated, “Spirit Halloween is my safe word.”

Black underwear intentionally poking up from Madix's ripped blue jeans made for a fashion-friendly getup to face the ghosts and goblins of Universal Studios.

Guillén wore a comfy black button-down sweater featuring teal accents and white floating ghosts, a look perfect for the cooler nights.

Ariana Madix and Harvey Guillen bravely face the terror of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 27, 2024. Photo: Universal Studios

In a second photo, Guillén stood wide-eyed while holding a screaming Madix in his arms.

Bursts of fire blazed behind the two, part of the pyrotechnics featured in the theme park. Surrounding them was an overly tall, fleshy monster with its arms spread wide before the fiery Universal Plaza. Beside them, a masked punk rocker with a chainsaw and a black and cloaked monster with a bloody knife.

Madix and Guillén’s “HELL of a good time”

On Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, Guillén posted a series of photos to his Instagram, thanking Universal Studios for showing the pair “a HELL of a good time.”

They had company for the festivities, even showing their best face when embarking on one of Universal Studios’ many thrill rides. The friends cracked up and screamed through the haunted attractions, including when a red-eyed skeleton dressed for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) jumped from behind a curtain. In another clip, they had a roaring good time passing through what appeared to be a toxic waste plant consumed with neon-splattered mutants.

The group posed with some of the actors and took snapshots of a haunted house, later baring their teeth while having a good time with the blacklight effects.

Baring teeth would have been nothing new to Guillén, who stars as Guillermo de la Cruz in the award-winning What We Do in the Shadows, a comedy series about a motley crew of ancient vampires living on Staten Island in current times.

More celebrities at HHN 2024

The HHN official Instagram page also shared photos of Madix and Guillén, along with other celebrities — including The Boys actor Jack Quaid, musician blackbear, and Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas — who made an appearance on the same night. Dexter: Original Sin actors Patrick Gibson, Christina Milian, and Alex Shimizu also joined in on the Halloween fun.

“Yes, please, more souls for me,” the HHN page captioned with a purple smiling face with horns emoji.

Ariana’s appearance isn’t the first time someone from Love Island USA strolled along the Hollywood streets for the HHN 2024 season. Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb, Love Island's Season 6 runners up, made a buzz-worthy splash with the monsters in September.

More big names are expected to show up at Halloween Horror Nights as the frights continue into November.

See more of Ariana Madix in the most recent season of Love Island USA, now available to stream on Peacock.