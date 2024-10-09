The singer and Wicked actress hosts for her second time on October 12, 2024, with Musical Guest Stevie Nicks.

The SNL Cast Goes Full Wizard of Oz in Ariana Grande's New SNL Promo

Musical theatre fans are counting the days until Wicked flies into theaters on Friday, November 22. So you might think that Ariana Grande, one of the film's stars, would want to work the characters into a sketch when she hosts Saturday Night Live on October 12. But, as she tells a disappointed Michael Longfellow while he's dressed as Dorothy, that's simply not the case.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a new promo clip, Grande's gathered cast members Longfellow, Devon Walker, Marcello Hernández, and Andrew Dismukes to discuss her sketch preferences for the show.

"I'm so excited to be hosting this week, but before we start, I just want to say I would really prefer not to do anything Wicked or Wizard of Oz-related," Grande tells them.

The "We Can't Be Friends" singer's decision comes as a surprise to the cast members, as we cut to reveal that they're already dressed as the iconic quartet from The Wizard of Oz: the Cowardly Lion, Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man.

After taking a moment to process the news, Dismukes — in an adorable Tin Man costume — asks Grande, "May we come back in one hour?"

She agrees as the foursome shuffle out, realizing that all of their Oz ideas are off the table.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Was Hysterically Awkward in SNL's "Kids' Choice Awards" Sketch

Ariana Grande hosts Saturday Night Live on October 12

Ariana Grande during Saturday Night Live promos on October 8, 2024. Photo: Rosalind O' Connor/NBC

Will Grande end up leading the SNL cast to the Emerald City? Find out when she hosts the October 12 episode, her second time hosting after pulling double duty on March 12, 2016.

Stevie Nicks is the October 12 Musical Guest

Stevie Nicks performs onstage during 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 24, 2024 in Napa, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for SN

The Musical Guest for Grande's episode will be Stevie Nicks. The singer-songwriter first rose to fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac, and her solo career includes hits such as "Wild Heart" and "Edge of Seventeen."

Nicks released the single "The Lighthouse" on September 27, 2024. This will be her first Saturday Night Live performance since December 10, 1983.