Ariana Grande Is So Funny in SNL's "Kids' Choice Awards" Sketch

Grande's double-duty stint as SNL Host and Musical Guest included a hysterical sketch that was a return to her Nickelodeon roots.

Before Ariana Grande became a pop superstar, she was an actress who first rose to prominence playing Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon show Victorious — which adds an extra level to her already-hysterical "Kids' Choice Awards" Saturday Night Live sketch.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Wicked actress and former The Voice Coach pulled double duty as Host and Musical Guest on March 12, 2016. In addition to delivering killer impressions of Jennifer Lawrence and Whitney Houston's vocals, the episode was a very funny reminder of Grande's comedic acting roots.

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Bowen Yang's Moulin Rouge Sketch Should Be a Feature Film

The folks at SNL know a thing or two about the unpredictability of live TV, and the "Kids' Choice Awards" sketch took an already-chaotic environment — the "orange carpet" outside of the event — and made it even crazier with a production blip that left the orange carpet hosts scrambling to keep cool.

Bobby Moynihan as Frankie Goodman and Ariana Grande as Brynlee Dobbs during the "Kids' Choice Awards" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1698 on March 12, 2016. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Ariana Grande played "awkward" like a pro in SNL's "Kids' Choice Awards" sketch

Grande's character, Brynlee Dobbs, is tasked with vamping on camera during the few minutes until the awards show kicks off.

"Guys, the vibe back here is literally electric. Just saw Dog from Dog With a Blog take a selfie with iCarly herself, Miranda Cosgrove, who's receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award," Grande's character says into the camera. "I'd love to stay and chat, but I've got to go take my seat — I hope it's not to close to the slime zone!" Her fellow hosts (Vanessa Bayer and Taran Killam) echo Brynlee's deeply fake laughter as they wrap up their carpet coverage. Or, at least they think it's wrapped up.

RELATED: Seth Rogen is America's Founding Stoner in SNL's Colonists Sketch

"Host Blake Shelton's about to take the stage, we're signing off — because the Kids' Choice Awards start: Right noooow," Bayer and Killam say zanily, before realizing the camera's still on them. Unable to think of more ways to fill the time, they throw it back to Brynlee, who gets caught in a hilariously awkward blown kiss pose as the camera refuses to cut away.

Ariana Grande as Brynlee Dobbs during the "Kids' Choice Awards" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1698 on March 12, 2016. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Nerves turn to barely-masked anxiety as the show countdown somehow goes up, and Grande's character runs desperately tries to make a moment with the guy who's handling Blake Shelton's prop hat (Bobby Moynihan).

RELATED: SNL's American Ninja Warrior Sketch Nails the Specific Heartbreak of Splash Falls

"And, um, none of my producers are making eye contact with me," Brynlee says, as the countdown clock just starts flashing "12:00" for no reason. And yet, the sketch makes us wish Grande would actually host an awards show — though crushing a concert at the Met Gala is pretty good, too.

Watch Ariana Grande's "Kids' Choice Awards" sketch above.