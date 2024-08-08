Tony Hawk Praises 51-Year-Old Olympic Skateboarder's Performance: "Hardcore" (VIDEO)

At the Paris Summer Games, skateboarding defies age with 51-year-old Andy MacDonald rocking the skate park and 11-year-old Zheng Haohao breaking records, showcasing a blend of skill across the Place de la Concorde.

In the high-stakes world of the Paris 2024 Olympics, age is a constant topic of discussion, with 27-year-old athletes like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky being asked incessantly about their retirement from professional sports.

But on Wednesday, Andy MacDonald, 51, proved that age is just a number, having become the oldest skateboarder ever to participate in the Olympic Games. The British skater, a 23-time X Games gold medalist in vert skating, wowed the audience during his last run in the men's skateboarding park prelims. Even though he is more than 30 years older than the youngest athlete, he effortlessly executed a madonna and a body varial 540 in two of his three clean runs, among other tricks, though he did not advance to the finals.

Meanwhile, Chinese skateboarder, 11-year-old Zheng Haohao, made history as the youngest Olympian this summer. Her participation not only underscores the growing talent of the next generation, it exemplifies the spectrum of age that characterizes the Olympic Games, from young talent to experienced skateboarders like MacDonald.

Andy MacDonald goes for a gold at the age of 51

Andy Macdonald of Team Great Britain competes during the Mens Park Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Garry Jones/Getty Images

MacDonald decided that Paris 2024 was his time to shine, turning the City of Lights into a stage for a dream decades in the making. The skater headed to Paris from Nottingham, England and has left an indelible mark on skateboarding with a career filled with remarkable achievements.

His impressive accomplishments include 23 X Games gold medals in vert skating, nine silver medals, and two bronze medals, showcasing his dominance and consistency in the sport. MacDonald was also honored as the Skateboarder of the Year in 2001. But when asked about competing in the Olympic Games at the age of 51, the skateboarder emphasized that the most important thing is enjoying the ride.

“People are like: ‘Are you going for the gold?’ And I’m like: ‘If they’re giving away gold medals for whoever has the most fun, I got it wrapped up,’" Macdonald told reporters, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. "I definitely won the gold medal for most fun.”

At the Games, MacDonald posed for a photo with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk. The two jointly posted on Instagram, with Hawk writing: "I've been friends with this guy for the last 30 years, and he is one of the most talented, hardcore skaters you'll ever meet. And he set his sights on an audacious, outlandish goal in 2016: to qualify for the Olympic Games as he approached the age of 50."

Zheng Haohao is the youngest competitor at 11 years old

At just 11 years old, Haohao is set to make history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by becoming the youngest skateboarder to compete. Haohao will compete against others she considers idols and friends, many of whom are still teenagers. She isn't concerned about the competition and doesn't see her age as a disadvantage.

"I feel I'm really kicking ass when I skateboard. I feel a bit narcissistic," Zheng stated in an interview with CCTV.

Although Haohao is joining the Games at a young age, she has already racked up a ton of experience. The skater finished 23rd in her world championship debut in 2023 and is China’s sole skateboarding representative at the Games. Hailing from Huizhou and approaching her 12th birthday on August 12, Haohao has become China’s youngest Olympic competitor in the Games. Her entry into the qualifiers was met with enthusiastic applause, and she completed her first run with a score of 63.19 out of 100 after skating for 45 seconds.

Although Haohao did not advance to the finals — where the cutoff for the top eight was approximately 80 points — her participation was a proud moment for her and her family.

Dallas Oberholzer, 49, Details Journey to Olympics

Dallas Oberholzer of South Africa competes during Men's Park Prelims of the Skateboarding on La Concorde 4 during the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Antonio Martinez/Europa Press via Getty Images

Demonstrating that age knows no limits, seasoned South African skater Dallas Oberholzer is setting standards with his board tricks in Paris.

Arriving in Paris with a realistic view of his position in the men's park skateboarding event, Oberholzer, at 49 years old, knew he was unlikely to finish anywhere but last. Representing South Africa, a nation with little funds and skating infrastructure, he has spent decades financing his path via self-funded tours and barely scraping by in search of the next great skateboarding venue.

“I started skating just because it was the best thing I could imagine,” the skater told USA Today. “It was the best feeling in my body, it was the best way to express myself and just blow-up energy and put it into something that’s instant reward. You’re not waiting for your points or whatever place in the moment. Everything’s electrifying.”

He continues to grow and learn as he nears his 50th birthday. According to USA Today, the skater visited an osteopath in the Olympic Village due to knee discomfort after landing jumps, a reminder of the challenges of age.

“I’m not going to hang this thing up soon,” he told the outlet. “I hope there’s more Africans that can pick up skateboarding, but these kind of facilities are hard to come by. That’s why I need to travel to stay relevant in this terrain.”

While Oberholzer's top qualifying score of 33.83 might not make it to the skating finals, his fist-pumping celebration as he stepped off his skateboard — and the standing ovation he received from the crowd — made it feel like he had just won a gold medal, especially since his mother was cheering him on in the audience.

Now, the future of skateboarding is proving to be not just a pastime — it's a competitive Olympic sport. Skaters arrive with an entourage, including coaches and physios, and the focus is all on the scoreboard. Oberholzer anticipates a new wave of skateboarders at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"God help us," he concluded to USA Today. "It's becoming a bit too serious, and the youngsters might be doing it for ulterior reasons, pushed into it at a young age."