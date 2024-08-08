The pop-culture inspired routine was one of three performances that helped the U.S. Artistic Swim Team earn silver.

You Have to See U.S. Artistic Swim Team Moonwalk to Michael Jackson Underwater (VIDEO)

“How legendary is this moment from USA Artistic Swimming?!” NBC Olympics & Paralympics captioned a video on X of the women seamlessly mimicking the famous Michael Jackson dance move as their feet slide through the air.

The Jackson-inspired number, set to “Smooth Criminal,” was just one of three performances over a three-day period that helped the team slide into second with a total score of 914.34 at the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to NBCOlympics.com.

It’s the first time the United States has made it to the podium in the event since 2004.

How legendary is this moment from USA Artistic Swimming?! ð#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/ldRk2D1D4K — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

“It means everything to us,” team member Daniela Ramirez said. “All the work that we put into this for the past eight years, but especially these last four years, I think has been an amazing testament to what this silver medal means.”

The TODAY Show Crew Was Impressed

The women performed a high-scoring free routine and acrobatic routine, but it was their lowest-scoring technical routine performed August 5 that is quickly becoming a viral fan-favorite due to its unique pop-culture inspired moves.

“I have to say these are some of the best athletes at the Olympics,” Savannah Guthrie gushed after the clip of the women doing the moonwalk upside down, with the legs sticking straight up into the air, was shared on TODAY.

“Oh wow,” Al Roker added.

Even the women’s costumes, black swimsuits with gold embellishments reminiscent of Jackson’s iconic We Are the World jacket, paid homage to the singer.

“This is a wonderful interpretation of Michael Jackson’s Smooth Criminal,” the NBC announcer said as the number began.

Members of the Artistic Swimming Team United States compete in the Team Technical Routine at the 2024 Olympic on August 5, 2024. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The women then seamlessly spun, kicked, gestured and danced in perfect unison as the crowd cheered, before breaking out into the upside down moonwalk.

The women listen to underwater speakers to help them stay in time with the beat, according to USA Today.

When they finished the routine, the crowd erupted into cheers.

It was the first Olympic appearance for seven of the eight women on the team. Veteran Anita Alvarez competed in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2021.

At the end of the three-day competition, China took home the top honor earning a score of 996.14 points while Spain earned the bronze with a score of 900.73.

Those eager for more artistic swimming can check out Team USA members Jamie Czarkowski and Megumi Field as they compete in the duet competition Friday and Saturday.