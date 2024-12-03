Night Court Season 3 Guest Star Andy Daly Has Been Making Us Laugh for Decades

The hilarious actor brings the laughs once again in Night Court Season 3.

It's never a dull day in the courtroom, but the rotating lineup of Night Court guest stars never fails to get viewers cackling. And Season 3 is bound to get even more hysterical as Andy Daly makes his way to the beloved NBC sitcom.

The graveyard shift of Night Court leads to some seriously side-splitting cases, and you never know which familiar face will make their way to the courtroom next. Daly will guest star in a Season 3 episode of Night Court, and as an applauded comedian, actor, and improv star, he is set to bring the laughs. With an esteemed portfolio of projects behind him, fans can't wait to see what crazy case Daly stars in on Night Court. How will Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) navigate the chaos? Only time will tell, but viewers are perched to see what happens next on Night Court Season 3.

Get the details about Andy Daly's Night Court guest appearance — and relive some of his career highlights — below.

Andy Daly attends the premiere of HBO's 'Crashing' at Avalon on February 15, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Who does Andy Daly play on Night Court? Joining a dynamite lineup of Night Court Season 3 guest stars, Daly plays Fred Norton in Season 3, Episode 3 ("The Hole Truth"). Within the same episode, Daly is joined by Brooklyn Nine-Nine fan favorite Joe Lo Truglio as Detective Kratz. With two famed comedians in one episode, Daly and Truglio's Night Court episode is a certified must-watch. RELATED: Mayim Bialik Is Reuniting with Melissa Rauch on Night Court Season 3

Andy Daly's TV and Film Roles

Jeffrey Bouche (Andrew Daly) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) appear in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 4 Episode 16 "Cop Con". Photo: Jordin Althaus/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Daly is a true jack-of-all-trades in the entertainment industry, carving a comedic niche thanks to his unique blend of absurdism and impeccable timing. Daly began his career in the 1990s, honing his skills in New York City's bustling improv and stand-up circuit as an Upright Citizens Brigade graduate. Daly gained widespread recognition after joining the late-night scene, appearing in several sketches on Late Night with Conan O'Brien and lending his voice to animated sketches on Saturday Night Live.

Daly skyrocketed to notoriety after joining the Season 6 cast of MADtv, which served as a launching point for several other noteworthy sitcom appearances in series like Reno 911!, The Office, and Comedy Bang! Bang! Daly also made memorable appearances in Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Veep, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, to name a few of his television guest roles.

One of Daly's biggest projects is Review, a mockumentary-style sitcom that aired from 2014 to 2017. Aside from serving as the series creator, writer, and executive producer, Daly starred in Review as Forrest MacNeil, a professional critic whose reviews of real-life experiences spiral hilariously and tragically out of control.

Behind the microphone, Daly is an accomplished voice actor, lending his vocals to iconic characters in Adventure Time, Rick and Morty, Harley Quinn, and Bob's Burgers. Daly is also an accomplished podcaster, appearing in podcast episodes of Comedy Bang! Bang!, How Did This Get Made?, Superego, The Nerdist Podcast, Never Not Funny, and Office Ladies.

Daly has been podcasting for over a decade; in 2014, Daly debuted Season 1 of The Andy Daly Podcast Pilot Project, which he continued in 2018 with a second season. Nowadays, Daly is at the helm of Bonanas for Bonanza, a podcast born from The Andy Daly Podcast Pilot Project in which Daly dons his fan-favorite character of Dalton Wilcox, a self-proclaimed "Poet Laureate of the West," as he watches old Bonanza episodes.

Beyond TV, Daly's film appearances include supporting roles in comedies like 2008's Semi-Pro, Yogi Bear (2010), and 2022's The People We Hate at the Wedding, where he brought his signature charm to the big screen.

Whether you're discovering Daly for the first time on Night Court or have been laughing along for years, Daly's career is a testament to his enduring comedic prowess.

