5 Peacock Originals Nominated at the 76th Emmy Awards (DETAILS)

Peacock has once again established itself as a powerhouse of the streaming world with a total of nine Primetime Emmy nominations for its diverse and ever-expanding catalogue of original films and television series.

For those of you keeping track at home, that's one more nomination than last year! This year's collection of award hopefuls span a number of different genres — from reality television (The Traitors) to post-apocalyptic science fiction (Twisted Metal) to the action-packed world of the John Wick franchise (The Continental).

Here are all the categories Peacock originals are nominated in!

All Peacock Shows (and Movies) Nominated at the 76th Emmys

The Traitors

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program (Siggi Rosen-Rawlings & Matt Wright)

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program (Ben Archard)

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program (Alan Cumming)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) - Episode 1 (Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics - "Love Will Survive" from Episode 6 (Kara Talve, Hans Zimmer, Walter Afanasieff & Charlie Midnight)

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Outstanding Television Movie (Randy Zisk, Tony Shalhoub, Andy Breckman, David Hoberman & Lena Cordina)

Twisted Metal

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming (Clay Cullen)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

Outstanding Stunt Performance (Jay Hawkins, Jerry Quill & Ivy Haralson)

When Will The 2024 Emmys Ceremony Be Held?

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Sunday, September 24 at the Peacock Theater (named after the NBCUniversal streaming service, of course) in Los Angeles. A host is not yet confirmed.

