The Killer Pulls No Punches in First Trailer For Peacock's John Woo Action Film

Plenty of slow motion, stylized choreography, and doves in flight — in other words, all the classic hallmarks of a John Woo action flick — abound in the official trailer for the filmmaker's upcoming reimagining of The Killer.

Bowing exclusively on Peacock late next month, the film stars Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel as Zee, a feared Parisian assassin known simply in the criminal underworld as the "Queen of the Dead." After she shows a modicum of mercy by allowing a blinded girl (Booksmart's Diana Silvers) to live during an assignment for her shadowy handler (Avatar's Sam Worthington), however, Zee finds herself locked in a life-or-death struggle against every hitman in town. Her little mistake also attracts the attention of a shrewd police investigator (Jurassic World's Omar Sy), who may prove to be a useful ally.

"Zee has been living a life of solitude if you will, and she has maybe one or two friends, if you can even call them that, because she's a contract killer," Emmanuel explained to IGN last month. "That's her whole life, and she's very, very good at it. And she has a very specific code in how she likes to do things. And when she's told who and when to kill somebody, she does it in her own specific way. And her dilemma in this movie is that she's being asked to kill somebody who she doesn't believe deserves it. And for some reason she can't believe that they deserve to be killed."

Eric Cantona (The Fragile Colossus), Tchéky Karyo (Le Femme Nikita), and Grégory Montel (Transatlantic) co-star.

Watch The Trailer for John Woo's The Killer Remake

When Can You Watch The Killer on Peacock?

John Woo's reimagining of his 1989 action classic The Killer (it has no relation whatsoever to the David Fincher project of the same name) streams exclusively on Peacock Friday, August 23, 2024.

The screenplay was written by Matthew Stuecken, Josh Campbell, and Brian Helgeland. Woo produced the project alongside Charles Roven (Oppenheimer), Alex Gartner (Uncharted), and Lori Tilkin deFelice (Silent Night). Terence Chang, Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson, and Robin Mulcahy Fisichella are executive producers.

