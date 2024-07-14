Adam Levine's Shirtless Workout Videos Show Off His Tattoos, Fitness Progress

Coaches Dan + Shay Reveal the "Magic" Collaborative Process Behind "19 You + Me" | The Voice | NBC

Fans love Adam Levine's shirtless workouts, where they can also see The Voice Coach's many tattoos.

Adam Levine holds many titles: beloved Coach of The Voice, Grammy winner, and industry powerhouse. In 2013, he claimed the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive, adding "professional charmer" to his resume.

It certainly helps that Levine is a busy bee with an active lifestyle — he enjoys yoga, strength training, and generally staying on the move. "Every day it's two, three hours of working out," Levine told People in 2013. "I love to be active. I just feel better when I'm burning, sweating, or doing something."

Levine has been flexing his impressive vocals for over two decades and, along the way, has carved quite a remarkable physique with hundreds of hours spent training.

Adam Levine performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Who is Adam Levine's personal trainer? Levine has been training with West Hollywood-based personal trainer Austin Pohlen. Levine's trainer began sharing his sessions with The Voice Coach in December 2019 and has also worked with Sarah Hyland and Hailey Beiber. After witnessing Levine crush a set of Bulgarian splits recently, Pohlen couldn't help but show his client some love and pride, sharing an Instagram video to document Levine's January 2021 to 2024. "It's pretty damn awesome to look back on these videos and see the progress that's been made," Pohlen captioned the January 2024 post. "Over the last 3.5 years, there's only a handful of weeks that he's taken off from training. The best part of my job is having clients that are at the top of their respective fields, yet take training so serious. It's cool to see first hand because there is no shortcuts with training. You either put in the work or you don't. Props to you, man, proud of you."

Levine is 6′ 0″, which is easy to notice if you watch more of his workout videos.

Adam Levine's Shirtless Workout with Wife Behati Prinsloo

Aside from his active lifestyle, Levine also has lots of love for his wife and mother of three kids, Behati Prinsloo.

Levine got to enjoy the best of both worlds when his trainer teamed him up with his wife for a couples' workout. Pohlen shared a video of the training session in May 2021 on Instagram, where Levine and Prinsloo locked hands to anchor each other's step-ups. Needless to say, they nailed the workout.

Adam Levine likes to spice up his training program

Anyone who trains knows that variation is the secret to success (especially because no one likes being bored at the gym). Levine's trainer loves throwing the Maroon 5 frontman some variety to his training sessions to help keep Levine motivated. In a July 2021 Instagram video, a shirtless Levine can be seen performing seated trap bar overhead presses, a twist on his typical routine.

"When you're training consistently it's important to add in variations of your core foundational movements. For one it's important to create a new stimulus through slightly different training patterns but also important to keep the client from getting bored," Pohlen shared.

Whether it's an upper-body routine or pull-ups, Levine has been dedicated to his progress.

Adam Levine squeezes in training sessions while on tour

The Maroon 5 frontman has a busy schedule while touring with the band, but that doesn't halt his grind. While on tour, Levine keeps to his strength training regime amid the hectic performance schedule.

In July 2023, Pohlen gave fans a glimpse into what a typical show-day training session looks like for Levine while on tour.

"I'm always impressed with all the traveling we do; the guys still put in the time to train," Pohlen shared on Instagram. "I know, at times, it's even hard for me to stay consistent on the road and these guys do it all while performing in front of a sold out stadium nightly. Pretty damn awesome. If we get two really solid weight sessions in a week on top of everything else, that's a win. Every day we do some form of training (conditioning, mobility, light strength work, or full strength session), but making sure they feel good for the show is the number one focus."

While thousands of fans enjoyed Maroon 5's Las Vegas Residency, Levine clocked in at the gym between shows. "Adam Levine worked his a** off for the Vegas Residency and I couldn't be more proud," Pohlen shared on Instagram in April 2023. "People see the end result, and don't realize the hard work and discipline it takes with nutrition and training to get to this point."

Levine has over 30 tattoos, according to E!. In his "Sexiest Man Alive" interview, he gave fans the inside scoop on some of his most prominent pieces. Notable ink includes Levine's first tattoo, a dove he got days after 9/11, a tiger, a full-back mermaid, an eagle, a shark, "California" across his abdomen, and even a tatted nod to "Mom" to get back in his mother's good graces. "Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the years," Levine told People in 2013. "They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been."

Adam Levine's full-body workout is impressive

Pohlen gave fans a snapshot of The Voice Coach's physical performance in February 2022 with an Instagram video from Levine's full-body workout. While deadlifting massive weights, Levine looked straight out of a Marvel film and executed flawless form during his workout's sliding lateral lunges segment.

