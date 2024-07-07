Who Is on the 2024 Women's Olympic Volleyball Team? See the Roster

These ladies are ready to serve up some fierce competition at the Summer Games in France.

The U.S. Women’s Volleyball Team is ready to set, bump, and spike their way to the top at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

With the perfect blend of seasoned veterans and new talent, Team USA is hoping to repeat their Tokyo 2020 gold medal performance when the games kick off next month.

Under the direction of coach Karch Kiraly, the 12-woman team brings an impressive resume. Along with past Olympic champions, half of the athletes to make the roster have won national titles during their college tenure, according to the NCAA.

The team alternates have not yet been announced.

Read on to find out more about who will be serving up the spirited competition as members of this year’s Olympic Women’s Volleyball team:

Players of Team United States react after defeating Team Brazil during the Women's Gold Medal Match on day sixteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 08, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Jordan Larson

Team Captain and outside hitter Jordan Larson will be returning for her fourth Olympic Games. Aside from her gold medal win in Tokyo — where she was crowned MVP — Larson earned a silver in London 2012 and a bronze in Rio 2016, according to NBCOlympics.com. Larson also helped lead the University of Nebraska to its NCAA Division I Title in 2006 and was inducted into the state’s athletics hall of fame in 2020, according to her bio for USA Volleyball. Aside from her college accomplishments, Larson has played professionally in Puerto Rico, Russia, Turkey, and China.

Kelsey Robinson Cook

Kelsey Robinson Cook has been a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2014 and used her skills as an outside hitter to earn the team bronze in Rio 2016 and gold in Tokyo 2020, according to her USA Volleyball bio. Cook, who hails from the hometown of Bartlett, Illinois, also attended the University of Nebraska and has played professionally in China, Puerto Rico, Turkey, and Italy during her career.

Chiaka Ogbogu

It will be the second Olympic appearance for middle blocker Chiaka Ogbogu. Ogbogu was also part of the Tokyo team and has been a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2018, according to her USA Volleyball bio. In college, Ogbogu — whose parents immigrated to the United States from Nigeria — played for the University of Texas where she set a record for the most blocks and block assists in the school’s history. She has played professionally in Poland, Italy, and Turkey.

Haleigh Washington

Alongside her gold medal team win in Tokyo, veteran player Haleigh Washington also received a solo accolade during the competition. According to her USA Volleyball bio, Washington was named the Best Middle Blocker at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native, who has played professionally in Italy since 2018, also played a critical role in helping Penn State win its NCAA DI title in 2014. She’s been a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team since 2018.

Jordyn Poulter

The 2024 Paris Olympics will mark the second Olympic appearance for setter Jordyn Poulter. Poulter was named the Best Setter at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she also took home the team gold, according to USA Volleyball. Poulter, who hails from Aurora, Colorado, played at the collegiate level with the University of Illinois from 2015-2018. When she left the college in 2018, she began her professional career in Italy, while also joining the U.S. Women’s National Team the same year.

Justine Wong-Orantes

California native Justine Wong-Orantes will re-assume her position as libero on the 2024 Paris Olympic team. Wong-Orantes earned the distinction of best libero at the Tokyo Olympic Games as she helped her team to its gold medal win, according to her USA Volleyball bio. After working to win the NCAA DI title with the University of Nebraska in 2015, Wong-Orantes has gone on to play professionally in Germany.

Annie Drews

Andrea Drews #11 of Team United States celebrates after the play against Team Italy during the Women's Preliminary - Pool B volleyball on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images

Less than one month after winning the gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games, opposite Annie Drews celebrated by tying the knot with husband Tanner Schumacher. The Purdue alum joined the U.S. National Women’s Team in 2017, according to her profile on USA Volleyball. When she isn’t helping Team USA to victory, Drews, who lists her hometown as Elkhart, Indiana, has played professionally in Turkey, Italy, Puerto Rico, and Japan.

Jordan Thompson

Team USA’s other opposite, Jordan Thompson, also has an impressive resume to her name. Thompson made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games where she helped her team bring home the gold, according to her bio on USA Volleyball. Thompson joined the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2019, one year after she set the record at the University of Cincinnati for the most kills during a season. The Edina, Minnesota native has been playing professionally in Turkey since 2020.

Lauren Carlini

Newcomer Lauren Carlini will be making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Paris Games. The setter joined the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2016, according to her USA Volleyball bio. Carlini, who has played professionally in Russia, Italy, and Turkey, was also named an AVCA first-team All-American three times while playing at the University of Wisconsin.

Kathryn Plummer

California native Kathryn Plummer will also be making her first Olympic appearance in Paris. Before making her way onto the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2019, Plummer helped her collegiate volleyball team at Stanford win three NCAA Division I titles in 2016, 2018, and 2019, according to her bio on USA Volleyball. Since beginning her professional career, Plummer has played in Italy and Japan.

Avery Skinner

The 2024 Paris Olympic team will also include outside hitter Avery Skinner for the first time. Skinner may be new to the team, but she brings with her a score of collegiate-level accolades. In 2020, according to her USA Volleyball bio, Skinner helped lead her team at the University of Kentucky to the NCAA National Championship. The Katy, Texas native was also named All-American during her tenure at both Kentucky and Baylor.

Dana Rettke

Rounding out this year’s Olympic team is newcomer Dana Rettke. Before beginning her professional career in Italy, the middle blocker helped the University of Wisconsin to its 2021 NCAA Division I national title, according to her bio. She was also named the Big 10 Female Athlete of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.