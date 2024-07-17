Fran Lebowitz Breaks Down Why Having Children Is Bad for the Environment

Want to tune in to this year's British Open? Here's what you need to know.

How to Watch the 2024 British Open Golf Championship at Royal Troon: Everything to Know

NBC, Peacock, and USA Network are all ready to tee off with extensive live reporting on the 152nd British Open Golf Championship, which is being played July 18-21 at Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland.

NBC Sports will present close to 50 hours of live championship coverage from the major, running Thursday-Sunday. That will be in addition to more than 200 hours of live coverage from Royal Troon focusing on featured groups, a featured hole, and Golf Central Live from The Open studio coverage, the network confirmed. Coverage of the first and second rounds will kick off before each day’s first shot on Peacock, and won't wrap up until the last putt sinks, giving fans comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Open across the suite of networks.

Luke Donald (former World No. 1 and current European Ryder Cup captain) and Dan Hicks will be on hand as up-to-the-minute analysts for NBC Sports, alongside several other dynamic broadcasting duos: Mike Tirico and Brad Faxon, Terry Gannon and Paul McGinley, and Steve Sands and Notah Begay III. John Wood, Smylie Kaufman, Jim “Bones” Mackay, and Curt Byrum will serve as on-course reporters, while Cara Banks handles interviews.

How to Watch the 2024 British Open Golf Championship Those hoping to catch the tournament on television can view it via NBC and USA Network, with the action kicking off on Thursday, July 18 and Friday July 19 on USA. Then the later rounds pick up on NBC on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21. On the streaming side of things, every day of the championship can be found on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports also plans to complement its Open Championship coverage with live featured groups every day of the event on Peacock, showcasing two morning groups and two afternoon groups each day of the Championship. The streamer will also showcase a featured hole feed highlighting the iconic par-3 "Postage Stamp" on the 8th hole, nicknamed for its incredibly tight putting surface (i.e. "postage stamp-sized").

NBC Sports will have on-site studio coverage on Golf Central Live From The Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock. Rich Lerner will anchor post-round and primetime editions of Live From alongside Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley, with Johnson Wagner reprising his on-course role throughout the week with live interviews and shot re-enactments. In addition, Live at the Range will air Monday-Wednesday at 4 a.m. ET and Tuesday-Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

When and Where Does The 2024 Open Golf Championship Take Place? The 152nd annual Open Golf Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland is currently in full swing (pun intended) and runs from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21. It is the tenth time the tournament has been played at this particular course.

Who's Playing in the 2024 British Open?

Scottie Scheffler reacts on the 18th green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo: Logan Bowles/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Wanna bet who's going to be hoisting the famed Claret Jug on Sunday after all the scores are tallied? The best bet is likely the world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, who's the the clear favorite going in. But don't count out Rory McIlroy, who's still hunting his first major victory in a decade. Other contenders include PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, rookie wonder Ludvig Åberg, as well as Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Brooks Koepka. Of course, you can never count out the great Tiger Woods, who's won a total of 15 major championships including three British Opens.

