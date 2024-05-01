Tiger Woods Talks to Jimmy Fallon About Golfing Alongside His Son and Daughter

The golf legend also explained the story behind the viral image of him shaking hands with a tree.

Tiger Woods' kids have some big golf shoes to fill. On April 30, the legendary athlete stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss playing in the 2024 Masters tournament, the story behind the viral photo of him shaking hands with a tree, and golfing alongside his son and daughter.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

"This is you and your son, Charlie, playing at the PNC Championship, and your daughter, Sam, too," Jimmy Fallon said, showing a picture of Woods mid-swing as his kids, Sam and Charlie, stood next to his bag, watching him play.

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake & Anthony Anderson Botched This Elvis TikTok Trend

"Yeah, Sam was caddying for me, and we had the greatest time. These two were nibbling each other, and needling each other," said Woods. "I'm just trying to keep going and having fun. But they're brother and sister they're not gonna listen to one another!"

Woods competed in the Masters in mid-April, the 26th time he's played in the annual golf tournament. But The Tonight Show Host wasn't interested in Woods' game — he wanted to know the backstory behind a viral photo of what looked like Woods shaking hands with a tree.

"It's you shaking hands with a tree," Fallon said. "What was this? Do you remember this?"

"It's the great Verne Lundquist," Woods explained, in reference to the hand that appeared to be emerging from the tree. Fallon went on to share some of the tree-mendous memes to use the image.

"It's the best picture I've ever seen, I love this so much. It went all over the internet," said Fallon.

Tiger Woods during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1963 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

How old are Tiger Woods' daughter and son?

Tiger Woods' daughter Sam is 16, and his son Charlie is 15.

Tiger Woods wore a Sun Day Red sweatshirt to The Tonight Show

Woods has a new venture: A new "ath-luxury" line called Sun Day Red, which Fallon asked him to explain the story behind.

"It's about athletes being first, and designing something for the athlete so we can perform at a higher level," said Woods, as Fallon held up one of the Sun Day Red sweaters. "Maybe it's because I've won a few tournaments on Sunday wearing red."

Woods explained that the "red" inspiration comes from his mother, who "thought it was my being a Capricorn, it was my power color," though he was skeptical about that aspect.

RELATED: NFL MVP Peyton Manning Looks Just Like Kristen Wiig in This Jimmy Fallon Interview

"I end up wearing red, end up winning some junior golf tournaments," Woods explained. "And then to spite her I wore blue, and I did not win those tournaments. So mom is always right."