Jimmy Fallon, Justin Timberlake & Anthony Anderson Botched This Elvis TikTok Trend

"The second half of this video will have to stay in Vegas," wrote the "Selfish" singer.

A golf event can make for a chill — and long — day. What better way to kill some time on the green than tackling the latest viral TikTok trend?

That must've been Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake's thought at this past weekend's 8AM Golf Invitational, when the duo hosted the third annual star-studded charity event. Hilariously, though, the friends and their squad didn't quite nail it.

In a video posted to Timberlake's TikTok, the "Selfish" singer along with Fallon, Jessica Biel, Anthony Anderson, and former NBA player Blake Griffin tried their hand at the "Elvis run and jump" trend. The TikToks feature people jumping over their phone camera only to land in another location, all while set to "Burning Love" by Elvis Presley.

Timberlake's TikTok showed the group of famous friends as they jumped over the camera on the golf course, with Anderson catching air while Griffin seemed reluctant to try. And mysteriously, the loop never revealed where they ever landed.

A Presley-inspired video is perfect for the 8AM Golf Invitational, since it happens at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas — but, as Timberlake wrote in the TikTok's caption, "The second half of this video will have to stay in Vegas."

Watch Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon's TikTok fail here.

Maybe Timberlake can show the second half the next time he's a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.; Justin Timberlake attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California; Anthony Anderson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake share TikTok fail from celebrity golf tournament

Not only were Fallon and Timberlake showing off their great golfing skills, they were a dynamic duo in a reel also shared by Timberlake, entertaining their fellow players by dancing and hamming it up in between swings.

Fallon and Timberlake hosted the invitational, but it was Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons who walked away the winners of the event. Other celebs included Michael Phelps, Taylor Lautner, Michelle Wie West, and Lisa Frankenstein star Kathryn Newton, who was a golf pro before she was resurrecting dead boyfriends onscreen.

In addition to a golf-filled weekend, the 8AM event also included a blackjack tournament which ended up raising more than $400,000 for the American Skin Association.

From "Classroom Instruments" to celebrity golf tournaments, Fallon and Timberlake always bring a good time, but perhaps they didn't share the rest of their TikTok video because the two parts weren't — ahem — in sync?