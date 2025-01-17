The Match Card for WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event on January 25

Brooke Shields Thought She Died After Waking Up Next to Bradley Cooper in Ambulance

Dwayne Johnson on His Return to WWE and Starring in the Live-Action Moana Remake (Extended)

Dwayne Johnson on His Return to WWE and Starring in the Live-Action Moana Remake (Extended)

Many of WWE’s top titles will be up for grabs at the Jan. 25 presentation of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Another thrilling edition of WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event is right around the corner, and there’s already a handful of exciting matches formally announced for the show, set to broadcast live on January 25, 2025, on NBC.

These are the matches currently set for the primetime television event!

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso

After Jey Uso’s shock win over Drew McIntyre on the January 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, the Yeet King found himself at the top of the proverbial mountain — and took it upon himself to stake his claim as “the next man up” to challenge Gunther, the man who has held the World Heavyweight Championship ever since WrestleMania.

Gunther’s been about as unbeatable as they come, and no current WWE Superstar has come close to taking the title away from him!

However, as Main Event Jey proclaimed, there’s nothing stopping him in his quest to hold Gunther’s championship. The drama that consistently surrounded him thanks to The Bloodline is in his past, and he’s laser-focused on getting what he feels he deserves. He’s riding one of the biggest waves of fan support the WWE Universe has ever seen, and in Jey’s mind, there’s no better time than Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Of course, Gunther has a slightly different opinion on the matter.

“You’re funny, you’re entertaining,” Gunther told him with a sneer during their January 13 in-ring confrontation. “But Jey, when that bell rings, I will expose you for what you really are — a really, really talented tag-team wrestler.”

Shots fired.

So, is Gunther underestimating Jey? Or is he right on point? Jey Uso has moved past all of the WWE drama that has plagued him in recent years, but can he move on from being known as only a tag-team wrestler for his entire career?

WWE fans will find out on January 25.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Bron Breakker successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against both Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser, but the two challengers remained in the champion’s orbit through the new year.

After their de facto number-one contender’s match on the January 13 Raw ended with Sheamus’ hand raised in victory, he spotted Bron Breakker at ringside and did the only thing that felt right — he got in the champ’s face and verbally demanded another title opportunity!

Well, if there’s one thing that Bron Breakker doesn’t do, it’s run away from a fight.

Just a few moments later, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce signed the title match for Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Breakker and Sheamus are arguably two of the hardest-hitting Superstars in the locker room, and their title match on January 25 is all but guaranteed to be one of the most high-impact and brutal matches of 2025 thus far. Tune in and find out if Sheamus still has what it takes to hold championship gold in WWE or if one of the most prestigious titles in wrestling will remain around the waist of one of the most exciting young prospects in the world!

You can tune in to NBC to watch Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 25. In the meantime, catch up on all things WWE Universe on Peacock.