Could There Be a Sequel to The Wild Robot? Director Chris Sanders Says…

Director Chris Sanders is a creative force as a filmmaker and animator. He co-wrote and co-directed How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch, and even voiced Stitch, the lovable blue monster in the latter film, which cemented his legacy as a voice actor, as well.

As the director of this weekend's DreamWorks Animation film The Wild Robot, Sanders told NBC Insider that he found himself “excited, but intimidated” when it came to working with Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave), the voice of the titular robot, Roz, because of her “immense talent.”

“She really took the lead in crafting this character,” Sanders said. “Roz is a complex character, so there was a lot to talk about.”

Indeed, the film follows ROZZUM unit 7134, or Roz, a robot who gets shipwrecked on an undisclosed, remote island and eventually befriends the local animals living there, even going so far as to help raise a needy gosling, Brightbill (Kit Connor).

Sanders said their creative roadmap entailed Roz’s voice evolving throughout the course of the film.

“Because in these recording sessions, you might hit many, many different points in the same story, we had to eventually define phase one, phase two, and phase three voice.” Sanders explained. “As we bounced around, we would [say]: 'Okay, this is phase one voice.' And she would put herself into that range. And then later on, in the same recording session: ‘Okay, now we’re in phase three voice,’…and so on.”

Nyong'o reciprocated Sanders' admiration, telling NBC Insider she felt like they were "carving something together" every time they worked in the voiceover booth.

DreamWorks Animation's The Wild Robot is based on the book of the same name

Yes, The Wild Robot is inspired by the best-selling novel by author Peter Brown. So the first thing Nyong’o did to prepare for her role as Roz was to read the book.

“There’s such a simplicity to it,” Nyong’o said. “Then it also tackles really, really deep and meaningful themes, but with such a lightness of being. And I think Chris Sanders has kind of adapted that into this animation project.”

Will there be a sequel to The Wild Robot movie? The creators would love to return to the world of The Wild Robot, but there's no word yet on if the film might get a sequel.

To find out what happens to Roz, Brightbill, and all of the animals on the Island, you’ll have to go see the film in theaters. For those left craving more, Sanders is open to revisiting this world and these characters.

“I would very much like to,” Sanders said when asked about a possible second installment. “I think the entire crew really, really involved themselves in this film in a way that I’ve never seen before, myself included. This was a labor of love on the part of everybody at the studio, and yes, I think I’d love to go and stay here for a while.”

For Nyong’o, coming on for another film in the franchise isn’t out of the question either.

“Oh, my goodness, yes,” Nyong’o said about the possibility. “I mean, I love Roz. I love this project. It's a good thing Peter Brown wrote three books! I would revisit her in a heartbeat.”

Flourishing as a voice-over actor in animation isn’t her only creative endeavor recently. The actress also recently launched a new podcast.

“It’s called Mind Your Own and it’s a storytelling show all from the Africa perspective,” Nyong’o said. “I made it because I was homesick and I wanted to hear stories from people, Africans like me, who are navigating different worlds and trying to figure out where home is.”

The Wild Robot is out in theaters now. Get tickets now!