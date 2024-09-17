The Cast and Characters of The Wild Robot, Explained: Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal & More

Lupita Nyong'o Talks Cold Plunges, The Wild Robot and Being on Vocal Rest for Three Months

DreamWorks Animation is set to unleash a memorable menagerie of speaking animal characters (Foxes! Geese! Beavers! Falcons! Possums! Grizzly Bears!) with the release of The Wild Robot (tickets available now) on September 27.

Based on the children's book of the same name by Peter Brown, the film — which currently holds a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — follows a sentient machine who finds an unlikely place amongst the wildlife of a remote island after adopting a newly-hatched gosling. The robot's peaceful existence is eventually threatened by the arrival of the company that made her, prompting a clash between nature and technology.

“This project is one of the proudest achievements of my career,” writer-director Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon) admits in the production notes. “The artists have truly outdone themselves in giving life to a book, a story and characters that hold immense personal significance for me, the crew and hopefully, for all audiences. Like a life well-lived, The Wild Robot embraces tragedy, joy, failed plans and accidental triumphs. It celebrates the everyday magic that weaves a life together, reflecting on the dynamics of parenthood, childhood, the essence of home, and, above all, learning to grow beyond our programmed boundaries.”

So, who are the major players in this animated adventure? Let's take a closer look at the nine key characters in The Wild Robot.

A Guide to the Cast & Characters of The Wild Robot

Lupita Nyong’o as Rozzum 7134 "Roz"

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Atlanta screening of "The Wild Robot" at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on September 15, 2024; Roz (Lupita N’yongo) in DreamWorks Animation’s Wild Robot. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures; Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Designed by Universal Dynamics, Lupita Nyong’o's Roz is a sophisticated piece of technology who washes up on an island solely inhabited by animals. Longing for a purpose, the sentient machine forges relationships with the local wildlife and becomes the adoptive mother of a newly-hatched gosling named Brightbill. As Nyong’o explains in the production notes, she worked closely with Sanders to develop a voice that would gradually evolve from mechanical to natural as the story progressed:

"We started with a more disembodied voice and what I call the ‘programmed optimism’ that comes with robotic figures like Siri or Alexa. There’s this optimism, but you can’t really feel the soul of Siri. Roz starts in that realm and then, as she adapts to the world and becomes more of a mother in raising Brightbill, she reprograms herself to access something more akin to human empathy, expression and emotion. By the end of the film, she’s a fully three-dimensional, well-rounded figure."

Where you've seen Nyong’o before: 12 Years a Slave, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, A Quiet Place: Day One

Pedro Pascal as Fink

Pedro Pascal of "The Fantastic Four" at the 2024 San Diego International Comic-Con on July 27, 2024; Fink (Pedro Pascal) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Pedro Pascal's first-ever animated role, Fink is an intelligent and clever red fox, who leads a solitary life on the island, but his lonely existence has earned him a less-than-stellar reputation among the other animals. Still, after failing to steal the egg containing Roz's adopted gosling son, Fink strikes up a genial relationship with the titular mechanoid, teaching her invaluable lessons of survival.

"Initially, I approached it with ideas of sounding cool and funny, like how you’d imagine a fox would be,” Pascal says. “But Chris helped me move away from those artificial ideas and encouraged me to embrace my own sense of humor, color and ability to be ridiculous. He gave me permission to take big swings and go for it, which was liberating."

Where you've seen Pascal before: Narcos, The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones

Kit Connor as Brightbill

Kit O'Connor attends the world premiere of "The Wild Robot" at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024; Brightbill (Kit Connor) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images; Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Raised by a robot, Kit O'Connor's Brightbill grows up before our very eyes, going from vulnerable hatchling to determined adolescent. As he enters adulthood, the character must navigate an avian world that sees him as a total outsider because of his unconventional upbringing.

"Brightbill is on a journey of self-discovery,” Connor says. “At the start of the film, Roz is an unfeeling robot. Brightbill teaches her about kindness and love, and in turn, their mother-son relationship continues to grow stronger as the story progresses. Their evolving connection not only brings warmth to the story but also emphasizes the power of empathy and understanding in overcoming challenges. And that love and kindness that Roz learns eventually helps them both succeed."

Where you've seen Connor before: Ready Player One, Rocketman, His Dark Materials

Catherine O'Hara as Pinktail

Catherine O'Hara arrives for the 76th Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024; Pinktail (Catherine O’Hara) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. Photo: Frederic J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images; Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Given the fact that she's birthed and raised multiple litters of baby possums, Catherine O'Hara's Pinktail knows a thing or two about motherhood. As soon as she sees Brightbill imprinting on Roz, she swings into action, imparting all sorts of parental wisdom on the robot.

"Pinktail won’t let Roz get away without embracing motherhood and teaches her the role every day,” O’Hara notes. “Pinktail’s strength is in her innate mothering instincts, approaching the role with a matter-of-fact attitude while giving Roz the space to learn through experience, intervening only when needed. Pinktail mothers with a sense of humor, which is a quality my own mother, who raised seven of us, believed to be essential."

Where you've seen O'Hara before: Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Schitt's Creek

Bill Nighy as Longneck

Bill Nighy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "The First Omen" on March 26, 2024; Longneck (Bill Nighy) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

As the name implies, Bill Nighy's Longneck is another goose, but not just any goose. He's the oldest and wisest leader of the island's flock, entrusted with the safe migration of thousands each year. Kind-hearted and open to change, the seasoned fowl ultimately takes Brightbill under his literal wing, determined to realize the young bird's full potential.

“One of my favorite lines from Longneck, straight from the book, highlights Brightbill’s uniqueness among the geese,” Sanders says of the character. “Bill Nighy’s portrayal of Longneck is captivating, and every moment his character is on-screen feels magical. Writing lines for him and then hearing him bring them to life was incredibly rewarding and fun to see.”

Where you've seen Nighy before: Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Harry Potter franchise, The First Omen

Stephanie Hsu as Vontra

Stephanie Hsu at the Deadline Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival 2024 on September 9, 2024; Vontra (Stephanie Hsu) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. Photo: KC Armstrong/Deadline/Getty Images; Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Like Roz, Stephanie Hsu's Vontra is another robotic entity developed by Universal Dynamics, albeit of a less endearing sort. Described as a machine on the "administrative" side of the operation, Vontra has only one prime directive: evaluate situations and make decisions on behalf of the company that made her. Tasked with retrieving Roz from the island, Vontra hides a ruthless, unfeeling nature underneath a cheery exterior.

"Vontra is like a futuristic version of Siri turned ultra-god,” Hsu teases. “She’s very by-the-book and doesn’t go beyond the user manual. She’s so chipper that it’s unsettling, which was an interesting contrast to explore. But beyond my character, it’s really exciting to be part of a project with so much heart and to be part of such a talented team."

Where you've seen Hsu before: Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy, Poker Face

Mark Hamill as Thorn

Mark Hamill attends the premiere of "The Wild Robot" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 8, 2024. Photo: Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic

Don't judge a book — or in this case, a grizzly bear — by its cover. Mark Hamill's Thorn is one of the most imposing animals on the island and yet, the apex predator feared by the other animals turns out to be a crucial part in protecting the isolated landmass from the 21st century wrath of Universal Dynamics.

“I read the entire book, all 279 pages, and then studied the script, which captured the essence of the story while allowing for adaptation to the screen,” Hamill says of his preparation for the role. “The advantage was having several sequences finished, which gave me a visual sense of the movie’s direction.”

Where you've seen (and heard) Hamill before: Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series, The Fall of the House of Usher

Matt Berry as Paddler

Matt Berry at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024; Paddler (Matt Berry) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images; Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

A grumpy and reclusive beaver, Matt Berry's Paddler has gained a reputation among his fellow fauna as an irritable control freak with an impeccable sense of craftsmanship. Similar to Thorn, his unique skills come in handy against Universal Dynamics.

“Paddler’s character evolved significantly after we cast Matt in the role,” Sanders adds. “The character was initially intended for some quick comedic moments, but the role grew substantially. We fine-tuned some of Paddler’s lines to fit Matt’s larger-than-life style. Matt’s fantastic performance even led us to add an extra scene with Paddler at the end of the credits because we couldn’t get enough of him.”

Where you've seen Berry before: The IT Crowd, What We Do in the Shadows, Krapopolis

Ving Rhames as Thunderbolt

Ving Rhames seen filming scenes for Mission Impossible 6 at the Tate Moderm museum on February 11, 2018. Photo: Ian Lawrence/GC Images)

Who else but Marcellus Wallace could voice a predatory falcon? Despite his imposing nature, Ving Rhames' Thunderbolt happily takes on Brightbill as an apprentice of sorts, showing the young goose the winged ways of the sky.

"Thunderbolt needed to be larger-than-life, memorable and immediately recognizable as someone capable of giving Brightbill the flight instruction he needs,” Sanders says. “With Ving Rhames’ voice, Thunderbolt’s character becomes crystal clear from the moment he speaks. He exudes confidence, effectiveness and a no-nonsense attitude while remaining enjoyable and fun.”

Where you've seen Rhames before: ER, Pulp Fiction, Mission: Impossible franchise

The Wild Robot opens in theaters Friday, September 27. Click here to pick up tickets!