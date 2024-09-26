**SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers about plot points and the viewing experience for The Wild Robot. If you haven’t watched yet, proceed with caution.**

Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal star in the epic new film from DreamWorks Animation.

Does The Wild Robot Have a Post-Credits Scene? Everything to Know

Director Chris Sanders found the perfect note upon which to end The Wild Robot.

The latest film from DreamWorks Animation tapped Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Black Panther, 12 Years a Slave) to voice Roz, a positive and solution-oriented robot who finds herself deserted on an island and tasked with a difficult endeavor: motherhood.

The Academy Award winner told NBC Insider that working on an animated film is very different than working on a live action one.

“I like acting, period,” Nyong’o said, noting she wouldn't be able to choose one over the other. “I like the different challenges that the different mediums give me. So in animation, all you have is your voice, and you get to use your body to create the most dimensional voice you can and I learned so much about my voice in the process, and I was able to, you know, contort my body in all sorts of crazy ways in order to achieve the vocal quality I wanted."

Nyong’o also loved the idea of working with Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon). Every time they were in the voiceover booth, Nyong’o says she felt like they were “carving something together.”

“It was so much because Chris is so open,” Nyong’o said. “He really is happy to workshop things and reconsider things and he’ll throw out his idea and welcome yours.”

Roz (Lupita N’yongo) in DreamWorks Animation’s Wild Robot, directed by Chris Sanders. Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

Does The Wild Robot have a post-credits scene? Yes! The Wild Robot does show an extra scene after the credits roll - so be sure to stick around to see!

The Wild Robot's "Groundbreaking" Painted Animation Style

Still from the upcoming movie The Wild Robot, starring Lupita Nyong'o Photo: Universal Pictures

Sanders found the movie's take on Peter Brown’s beloved book to be a “breakthrough.”

“A lot of this you haven’t ever seen. DreamWorks Animation had made some huge advances as far as the look of the films that they were making with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and with Bad Guys in getting a more illustrated style up onto the screen. We were always striving to get away from that sort of CG look,” Sanders told NBC Insider. “It was really important to me that we get a more of an illustrated look up on screen so that people saw this in the right way, because Peter Brown’s story, it needed, I think, this kind of a sophistication in order to resonate properly.”

Everything seen on screen was painted by hand, Sanders said.

“That’s a return in a weird way, or in a wonderful way, to animation’s origins,” Sanders said. “It’s a very, very handmade film. Even the characters have completely hand painted surfaces.”

Sanders encourages audiences to see the film on the big screen if they can.

“Visually it is groundbreaking,” Sanders said. “They will have never seen anything like this before.”

The Wild Robot is out in theaters now.