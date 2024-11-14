How to See Everything Wicked-tastical at Universal Studios Hollywood

All the Wicked-centric things you have to see, taste and purchase at Universal Studios Hollywood.

If you're a long time fan of the Broadway musical Wicked, then dressing yourself in all things green or pink, belting out Stephen Schwartz's songs and obsessing over a 'someday' movie adaptation have likely been woven into the very fabric of your pop culture life.

With the impending release on November 22 of that much dreamed about big screen version of Wicked from director Jon M. Chu (In the Heights), the musical's passionate fandom is most certainly going to get a lot bigger with a new influx of global fans just getting acquainted with the joyous adaptation of novelist Gregory Maguire's best-selling book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Both the book and film tell the 'untold' back story of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch of the North first introduced in L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Looking to give the Wicked community even more fun outside of the movie theater, Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks is opening Wicked: The Experience at both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood. At the latter, NBC Insider was given a sneak peak of all of the various Wicked treats to be found inside and outside the park with their various partners throughout Universal CityWalk.

We've broken down the best way to celebrate a Wickedly wonderful day at Universal Studios Hollywood and not miss anything during this limited event.

Wicked: The Experience's sweet treats inspired by Oz

A Wicked milkshake at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

If you want to celebrate Wicked by theme eating your way through either Universal Studios park, we're here to confirm...it can be done! At Universal Studios Hollywood, inside the park the one-stop shop for a Wicked tasty meal is in the Upper Lot eating area, Hollywood & Dine. Decked out with Wicked signage and banners celebrating many of the characters in the film, it's now hosting an entirely curated menu by Universal's Executive Chef, Julia Thrash.

Thrash got to see an early cut of Chu's film which inspired her to craft an array of sweet and savory foods that feel like they could be plucked right from Oz itself.

"In the case of our menu, we actually are in the world of Oz," Thrash explained to us in an exclusive interview. "If you actually look at the parchment paper that [the food] comes out in, it says 'Made in Oz' on it. So it is [food] that you would find within the world of Oz."

Menu items include hearty meals like Roastified Corn Flatbread, the Drizmatic Corn Dog, a Bewitching Bacon Burger, the Grilltastical Chicken Wrap, and the first item Thrash dreamed up, the Lemonlicious Poppy Seed Salad.

"I'm a big Dr. Dillamond fan," Thrash said of the Shiz University goat professor voiced by Peter Dinklage in the film. "So, that's where that one started. And then you look at all the names, everything has a little bit of an Oz love to it. Like the Roastified Corn flatbread is also near and dear to my heart. If youlook closely, the cheese that goes on top is actually the Oz logo."

You can finish your meal with an Apple Pie Funnelest Cake and wash it down with a signature cocktail or mocktail. Whatever you choose, Thrash hopes this limited menu introduces even those who know nothing about Wicked to the world, and grabs them by the taste buds.

And she's not done yet, teasing early thoughts around Wicked Part II which releases in November 2025.

"Yes, I've already started thinking, 'OK, what is next?'" she shared." We're trying to take the feedback of what our guests are saying, what the fans are saying, and really create what is next. There is another movie coming, so you never know what's out there."

Outside of the park, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen has an exclusive Wicked milkshake that mixes signature Elphaba green and Glinda pink, which represent the flavors of strawberry and kiwi for a slightly tart treat that isn't too sweet.

Wicked collectibles get 'swankified' at Universal Studios

Wicked merch inside of a store at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

As they say, if you never made it to the gift store, then it didn't happen. OK, maybe no one said that but it might as well be true. When you make your pilgrimage to Oz at Universal Studios Hollywood, you can partake in the huge array of Wicked clothing, collectibles and primping gear centralized in a few places.

Inside the park on the Upper Lot by the front entrance near the stroller rental area, the Feature Presentation store has been entirely decked out as Wicked central.

Wicked merch inside of a store at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

This store features the biggest selection of Wicked merch, from the hot selling Glinda tiara to LEGO sets and all kinds of t-shirts celebrating individual characters, Emerald City and even set pieces like a collectible version of the train to Oz.

A store front at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Outside in the CityWalk area closest to the theme park entrance, the UNIVRS Store boutique has been Wicked wrapped for the rest of the year. Inside is a smaller selection of Wicked merch found inside the theme park, with an emphasis on all things clothing and drink ware.

Wicked themed mugs at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

At the Starbucks location both inside and outside of the theme park, you will find the very collectible Starbuck's Wicked locale mugs featuring the Oz destinations of the Emerald City, Munchkinland and Shiz University. You can grab each location as a separate, full-sized mug for your daily latte or tea. There's an espresso sized set featuring all three locations. The mugs have become a sensation already so make sure you secure your favorite before they disappear from the shelves.

See Wicked costumes used by production

An outside view of the Cinema at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Last but not least, if you haven't yet secured your tickets, AMC's Universal Cinema offers several different Wicked ticket packages. The entire outside of the venue has Wicked images featuring the main cast and when the light hits them just right, there's an impressive stained glass effect inside. Once you enter the theater, there's a mini exhibition of screen-worn costumes from the film. No reproductions here, just actual originals made by Wicked costume designer Paul Tazwell.

Costumes from Wicked at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The Wicked Experience menu items and merchandize will be available through early 2025. And remember, Wicked flies into theaters Nov. 22, 2024. Wicked Part Two lands Nov. 26, 2025.