She may be the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, but soccer star Trinity Rodman has earned her own spot in the history books.

Everything to Know about U.S. Soccer Player Trinity Rodman, Including Her Famous Dad

Athletic prowess may run in her family, but U.S. soccer player Trinity Rodman’s trailblazing career has made her a star in her own right. And she'll be taking her talents to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In 2021, at the age of 18, Trinity was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the National Women’s Soccer League and made history that same year when she became the youngest American goal scorer in league history during her debut with the Washington Spirit, according to People.

Trinity earned a place in the history books again in 2023 when she became the youngest player on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to score two goals in one game.

This month, the forward will be headed to the Paris Olympics as part of the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Aside from her long list of athletic achievements, Trinity is also an author and the daughter of a basketball legend.

Trinity Rodman #5 of the United States during post-game ceremonies after playing Costa Rica at Audi Field on July 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Greg Fiume/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Is Trinity Rodman related to Dennis Rodman? Yes, Trinity is the youngest child of former NBA star Dennis Rodman. While her relationship with her famous father has been somewhat complicated, she acknowledged his athletic genes likely played a role in her own success. "He was an amazing athlete, and I got those genes from him, but I'm excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just as Rodman's daughter," she once told ESPN. "I'm excited to pave my own path and get better throughout this journey." Trinity opened up about the father-daughter relationship in November 2021 after Dennis surprised her by showing up for a playoff game against the North Carolina Courage. She wrote in a post on Instagram that the surprise drop-in left her feeling “shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything.” "My dad doesn't play a big role in my life at all and most people don't know that, we don't see eye to eye on many things," she wrote at the time, according to People. "I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me." Yet she wrote that at the end of the day “he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl and that will never change.”

Trinity added in an interview with People that she’s managed to avoid feeling pressured to measure up to her famous father’s athletic achievements because they “play different sports.”

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman with her father Dennis Rodman after a game between North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on November 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Tony Quinn/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Who is Trinity Rodman’s mother? Trinity’s mother is Dennis’ third wife, Michelle Moyer. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2012, but they lived in separate houses throughout their nearly decade-long marriage, People reported in 2023. Trinity, who grew up in Newport Beach, California, has credited her mom with being her hero. “Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star. But I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life. ... She’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model,” she told The Guardian in 2021.

Trinity’s love for soccer began at an early age when she began competing at the age of 4.

“In elementary school, I will never forget, she was so intense and so serious about the game,” Moyer told the outlet about her fiercely competitive daughter. “She would come off to the sidelines and just cry, like, ‘Why isn’t anybody else trying?’ She would just run up and down that field, like she still does today, because she was used to nobody else trying.”

After high school, Trinity enrolled at Washington State but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed her plans to play for the school. She opted instead to forgo college and enter the draft in 2021.

Trinity Rodman #5 of United States passes the ball in the first half of the International Friendly for the 2024 Olympics Send Off Match between the United States and Costa Rica at Audi Field on July 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis/Getty Images

Who is Trinity Rodman's partner? Trinity, 22, announced in May that she was dating NFL player and current free agent Trinity Benson. “Trinity squared,” she wrote on Instagram, along with an adorable shot of herself sitting on Benson’s lap. Benson, 27, signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was most recently signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Trinity is also the author of the children’s book Wake Up and Kick It. The book, which encourages kids to stay positive, is part of a partnership with Adidas.

After playing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023 as part of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, Trinity is now looking to make her mark in the Olympics, where she hopes to help her team bring home a gold.

"I always say that it's just us competing against us ... we want to get getter, and we want to get that gold. And it's really important to us to stay in that circle and to just improve," she told Virginia news station WJLA of the team’s aspirations.