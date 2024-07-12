2024 Olympic Women's Soccer: Where to Watch, Full Schedule

Can the United States recapture Olympic glory after being shut out of a gold medal for the last two Games?

It’s fair to say that over the past three decades, the U.S. women have dominated the Olympic soccer landscape. They’ve won four gold medals (Atlanta 1996, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012), as well as a silver at Syndey 2000 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020. But it’s been two Olympics cycles since they’ve stood atop the gold medal podium and they’ll be looking to reassert their authority amid an increasingly competitive environment.

Here’s a quick viewing guide to help you navigate the women’s soccer tournament in Paris.

Who’s Qualified for the Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournament? Twelve teams have qualified for the Olympics. Unlike in the men’s tournament, which is largely restricted to under-23 players, there are no age restrictions in the women’s event, so each team will be sending their top-tier national team. Here’s who will be competing in Paris: United States

France

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Colombia

Germany

Japan

New Zealand

Nigeria

Spain

Zambia

Jaedyn Shaw #8 of the United States shoots the ball during an international friendly game between Korea Republic and USWNT at Allianz Field on June 4, 2024 in St Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

What’s the format of the Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournament? Teams have been drawn into three groups of four and will play the other teams in their group once during the group stage. Each win is worth three points, draws are worth one point, and losses worth zero points. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams in each group will advance into the knockout rounds. Additionally, the top two third place teams will also advance. Standings will be based on total points earned. If there are tiebreakers needed, goal difference throughout the group stage will be first, followed by total goals scored, then head-to-head results.

Groups and Schedule

Group A: Canada, Colombia, France, New Zealand

Group A Schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday, July 25, 11:00 a.m.: Canada vs. New Zealand

Thursday, July 25, 3:00 p.m.: France vs. Colombia

Sunday, July 28, 11:00 a.m.: New Zealand vs. Colombia

Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m.: France vs. Canada

Wednesday, July 31, 3:00 p.m.: Colombia vs. Canada

Wednesday, July 31, 3:00 p.m.: New Zealand vs. France

Rose Lavelle #16 of the United States enters the field during an international friendly game between Korea Republic and USWNT at Allianz Field on June 4, 2024 in St Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Group B: United States, Australia, Germany, Zambia

Group B Schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday, July 25, 1:00 p.m.: Germany vs. Australia

Thursday, July 25, 3:00 p.m.: United States vs. Zambia

Sunday, July 28, 1:00 p.m.: Australia vs. Zambia

Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m.: United States vs. Germany

Wednesday, July 31, 1:00 p.m.: Zambia vs. Germany

Wednesday, July 31, 1:00 p.m.: Australia vs. United States

Group C: Japan, Brazil, Spain, Nigeria

Group C Schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday, July 25, 11:00 a.m.: Spain vs. Japan

Thursday, July 25, 1:00 p.m.: Nigeria vs. Brazil

Sunday, July 28, 11:00 a.m.: Brazil vs. Japan

Sunday, July 28, 1:00 p.m.: Spain vs. Nigeria

Wednesday, July 31, 11:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Nigeria

Wednesday, July 31, 11:00 a.m.: Brazil vs. Spain

Team Brazil battles for possession with Deanne Rose of team Canada during the Women's Quarter Final match between Canada and Brazil on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium. Photo: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Knockout Rounds

Saturday, August 3, 9:00 a.m.: Group B 1st place vs. Group C 2nd place

Saturday, August 3, 11:00 a.m.: Group C 1st place vs. Group A/B 3rd place

Saturday, August 3, 1:00 p.m.: Group A 2nd place vs. Group B 2nd place

Saturday, August 3, 3:00 p.m.: Group A 1st place vs. Group B/C 3rd place

Tuesday, August 6, 12:00 p.m.: Semifinal 1

Tuesday, August 6, 3:00 p.m.: Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9, 9:00 a.m.: Bronze medal game

Saturday, August 10, 11:00 a.m.: Gold medal game