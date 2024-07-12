Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
2024 Olympic Women's Soccer: Where to Watch, Full Schedule
Can the United States recapture Olympic glory after being shut out of a gold medal for the last two Games?
It’s fair to say that over the past three decades, the U.S. women have dominated the Olympic soccer landscape. They’ve won four gold medals (Atlanta 1996, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012), as well as a silver at Syndey 2000 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020. But it’s been two Olympics cycles since they’ve stood atop the gold medal podium and they’ll be looking to reassert their authority amid an increasingly competitive environment.
Here’s a quick viewing guide to help you navigate the women’s soccer tournament in Paris.
RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule
Who’s Qualified for the Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournament?
Twelve teams have qualified for the Olympics. Unlike in the men’s tournament, which is largely restricted to under-23 players, there are no age restrictions in the women’s event, so each team will be sending their top-tier national team. Here’s who will be competing in Paris:
- United States
- France
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- Colombia
- Germany
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Nigeria
- Spain
- Zambia
What’s the format of the Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournament?
Teams have been drawn into three groups of four and will play the other teams in their group once during the group stage. Each win is worth three points, draws are worth one point, and losses worth zero points. At the end of the group stage, the top two teams in each group will advance into the knockout rounds. Additionally, the top two third place teams will also advance.
Standings will be based on total points earned. If there are tiebreakers needed, goal difference throughout the group stage will be first, followed by total goals scored, then head-to-head results.
Groups and Schedule
Group A: Canada, Colombia, France, New Zealand
Group A Schedule (all times Eastern)
Thursday, July 25, 11:00 a.m.: Canada vs. New Zealand
Thursday, July 25, 3:00 p.m.: France vs. Colombia
Sunday, July 28, 11:00 a.m.: New Zealand vs. Colombia
Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m.: France vs. Canada
Wednesday, July 31, 3:00 p.m.: Colombia vs. Canada
Wednesday, July 31, 3:00 p.m.: New Zealand vs. France
Group B: United States, Australia, Germany, Zambia
Group B Schedule (all times Eastern)
Thursday, July 25, 1:00 p.m.: Germany vs. Australia
Thursday, July 25, 3:00 p.m.: United States vs. Zambia
Sunday, July 28, 1:00 p.m.: Australia vs. Zambia
Sunday, July 28, 3:00 p.m.: United States vs. Germany
Wednesday, July 31, 1:00 p.m.: Zambia vs. Germany
Wednesday, July 31, 1:00 p.m.: Australia vs. United States
Group C: Japan, Brazil, Spain, Nigeria
Group C Schedule (all times Eastern)
Thursday, July 25, 11:00 a.m.: Spain vs. Japan
Thursday, July 25, 1:00 p.m.: Nigeria vs. Brazil
Sunday, July 28, 11:00 a.m.: Brazil vs. Japan
Sunday, July 28, 1:00 p.m.: Spain vs. Nigeria
Wednesday, July 31, 11:00 a.m.: Japan vs. Nigeria
Wednesday, July 31, 11:00 a.m.: Brazil vs. Spain
Knockout Rounds
Saturday, August 3, 9:00 a.m.: Group B 1st place vs. Group C 2nd place
Saturday, August 3, 11:00 a.m.: Group C 1st place vs. Group A/B 3rd place
Saturday, August 3, 1:00 p.m.: Group A 2nd place vs. Group B 2nd place
Saturday, August 3, 3:00 p.m.: Group A 1st place vs. Group B/C 3rd place
Tuesday, August 6, 12:00 p.m.: Semifinal 1
Tuesday, August 6, 3:00 p.m.: Semifinal 2
Friday, August 9, 9:00 a.m.: Bronze medal game
Saturday, August 10, 11:00 a.m.: Gold medal game