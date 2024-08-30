Who Is Hunter Woodhall, Paralympian Sprinter and Husband of Tara Davis Woodhall?

Hunter Woodhall was his wife Tara Davis Woodhall's biggest cheerleader at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but now he's ready to take to the track himself.

Woodhall, already a three-time Paralympic medalist who had the lower halves of both legs amputated as a child, is slated to compete in two track events at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, which kicked off Wednesday, September 28.

Woodhall and his wife cemented their status as the new athletic power couple earlier this month after Davis-Woodhall secured the gold in the women’s long jump, then leapt into her husband’s arms as the cameras rolled.

“You’re the Olympic champion!” he yelled as they embraced. “You did it!”

With their roles now reversed, Woodhall is hoping for his own moment of glory as he takes to the track, first on September 2 to compete in the 100m T64.

“I’m feeling really good, mentally and physically,” he told NBC News. “Watching Tara in Paris was a really great visualization. So I’m prepared.”

As Woodhall prepares to once again compete in the Paralympic Games, here’s everything to know about the track star:

Hunter Woodhall, USA athlete and husband of Team USA star Tara Davis-Woodhall, speaks at the Para Athletics Opening Press Conference for the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at the Main Press Center in Paris, France, on August 27, 2024. Photo: Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto

Where is Hunter Woodhall from? Woodhall was born in Georgia, but he grew up primarily in Syracuse, Utah, according to local station KSL. His parents, Steve and Barb Woodhall, both have roots in Montana. Woodhall was home-schooled until the fifth grade, according to a Sports Illustrated profile. Upon entering public school at that age, he experienced bullying, but began finding his place in athletics. “We knew early on that if he wanted to do something he would figure out how,” his mother told Sports Illustrated. “God gave him an extra dose of tenacity.” Woodhall excelled in high school track and ultimately continued his athletic career at the University of Arkansas.

Hunter Woodhall competes in the Men 400 M 62 on Day 3 of the 2024 U.S. Paralympics Team Trials on July 20, 2024 at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

How did Hunter Woodhall lose his legs? Woodhall was born with fibular hemimelia, a congenital limb deficiency where the fibular bone is either partially or completely missing – a very rare condition that affects 1 in 40,000 children, according to the Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary's Medical Center in Florida. As a result, Woodhall had his lower legs amputated when he was just 11 months old, according to People. Doctors initially weren’t sure if he’d ever be able to walk—let alone run—but, as Woodhall once told Utah Station KSL, that all changed after he got his first pair of running blades after entering middle school. “Shriners Hospital for Children had never made a pair of running blades at the Salt Lake City hospital, and there was no question at all. It was, yes, absolutely, let’s do it. Let’s figure it out. And I just remember the first day I got the blades, I was running through the hallways,” he remembered. “It was just a feeling I had never felt, and from then on, I was hooked. There was no way I was never not going to be running.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates with her husband Hunter Woodhall after winning the gold medal in the Women's Long Jump Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

How did Hunter Woodhall meet his wife Tara? By the time he was in high school, Woodhall was competing—and winning—on the track. It was one of those track competitions where Woodhall first crossed paths with his future wife. As the pair recounted on their YouTube channel, Woodhall and Woodhall Davis, who was attending high school in California, were both at the Simplot Games in Idaho when they caught each other’s eye. “I just like saw him and was like, ‘Oh who’s that?’” Woodhall Davis said. What she didn’t know at the time was that Woodhall had already seen her compete and even made a bold prediction to his best friend after spotting her. “I was like, ‘Damn that girl’s fine. I’m gonna marry that girl,’” he recalled. When it was time for him to compete, Woodhall Davis nonchalantly positioned herself at the side of the track and gave him a hug as he walked by after the race. “She just walks up and she’s like ‘I just need a hug,’” Woodhall remembered.

It was the start of their epic romance, but it almost didn’t happen at all. Woodhall confessed he almost skipped out on the track meet altogether.

“I wasn’t going to go to this meet, like we had a dance that weekend at school and I really am not an indoor track person so I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t really need to be there,’ and then my buddies convinced me to go,” Woodhall said of his fateful decision to attend.

After the two met, they followed each other on social media and eventually embarked on a long-distance relationship that continued through college.

Woodhall headed to the University of Arkansas, while Davis Woodhall attended the University of Georgia before transferring to the University of Texas to finish out her college career.

Silver medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall of Team United States celebrates silver in the Women's Long Jump Final with Hunter Woodhall during day two of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 20, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The couple got married October 16, 2022 at the D’Vine Grace Vineyard in McKinney, Texas in a breathtaking ceremony that featured their two dogs, Milo and Winnie, as ring bearers, according to People.

"Ever since we started dating, Hunter and I have talked about getting married. We truly saw each other for the rest of our lives and this is just so surreal. We've hit so many milestones together and this is the biggest one,” Woodhall Davis told the outlet at the time.

What events does Hunter Woodhall compete in? This year, the pair are adding even more memorable moments to their life together. After heading to Paris for the Olympic Games, where Woodhall Davis took home the gold in the women’s long jump, their focus has now shifted to the Paralympic Games. Woodhall is expected to compete in two events: the 100-meter T64 and the 400-meter T62. He set a new American record in the men’s 400-meter T62 in July. (In para athletics, there are different classifications for each event, depending on the nature of the athlete's impairment. In T62 races, athletes with below-knee amputations in both legs are eligible; in T64, athletes with a below-knee amputation in at least one leg are eligible.) It will be Woodhall’s third Paralympic Games. He already took home a bronze in the 400-meter T44 and silver in the 200-meter T44 at the Rio Games and added another bronze medal to his collection in Tokyo during the 400-meter T44.

Hunter Woodhall competes in the Men 100 M 62.64 on Day 3 of the 2024 U.S. Paralympics Team Trials on July 20, 2024 at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Woodhall credits his wife—and the support and encouragement they give each other—with helping them both achieve their dreams.

“There’s zero chance that we would be doing what we’re doing if we didn’t have each other,” he told NBC News. “For sure.