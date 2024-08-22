What We Hope People See | Paris 2024 | NBC

More than 4,400 Paralympic athletes from around the world will descend on the City of Lights for The Paralympic Games Paris 2024, beginning Aug. 28.

How to Watch the Paralympics: Opening Ceremony, Schedule and More

After several thrilling and inspiring weeks, the Paris 2024 Olympics has concluded, but there’s still another opportunity to see world-class athletes compete for international glory.

The Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will kick off August 28 and feature more than 4,400 athletes from around the world, according to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Each with their own story, these top athletes have overcome adversity to achieve mastery in their given sport and will no doubt deliver some awe-inspiring performances as competition begins.

As fans gear up to once again cheer on Team USA, here’s everything to know about how to watch the Paralympic Games:

When are the Paralympics? The Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will kick off Wednesday, August 28 with an Opening Ceremony held at the Place de la Concorde. Athletic competition will begin the next day and continue through Sunday, September 8.

Lights shine under the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Where are the Paralympics? Just like the Olympics, this year’s Paralympic Games will be held in Paris. It will be the City of Light’s first time to host the Paralympic Games. Many of the same iconic venues used for the Olympics will be transformed to host a whole new set of athletes competing in the Paralympic Games. For example, the Eiffel Tower Stadium’s beach volleyball courts will become a grassy stadium for blind football and the Champ-de-Mars Arena that hosted Olympic judo will be transformed into a court for wheelchair rugby, according to Olympics.com. The Stade de France—which saw some of the most dramatic Olympic showdowns—will once again host all the track and field events for the Paralympics, with the exception of the marathon which will begin from the Paris suburb of La Courneuve, according to NBCOlympics.com.

How to Watch the Paralympics Opening Ceremony

Much like the breathtaking Olympic Opening Ceremony, organizers of the Paralympic Opening Ceremony are taking the action out of a traditional stadium and into the streets of Paris.

The ceremony, scheduled to begin August 28 at 2 p.m. ET, will kick off with a parade of athletes from 184 delegations along the famous Paris thoroughfare Champs-Élysées, before celebrations continue at the Place de la Concorde.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director for the ceremonies in both the Olympics and Paralympics, has promised a “monumental” and “magnificent” one-of-a-kind opening ceremony, according to Olympics.com.

“From the Champs-Élysées to Place de la Concorde, I look forward to creating this spectacle that will transform the heart of Paris, with performances that have never been seen before,” he told the outlet. “A spectacle that will showcase the Paralympic athletes and the values that they embody. A spectacle that will unite spectators and television audiences worldwide around the unique spirit of the Paralympic Games.”

NBCUniversal will provide coverage of the Opening Ceremony both on USA Network and Peacock, according to an announcement from NBC Sports.

NBC Sports host Ahmed Fareed and 13-time Paralympic medalist Chris Waddell will anchor the broadcast, which will begin with a special one-hour pre-show at 1 p.m. ET. The Opening Ceremony will immediately follow at 2 p.m. EST and is expected to run about three hours.

How many sports are in the Paralympics?

Carina de Rooij takes a rebound past Bo Kramer of the Netherlands during training on court with the Orange Lions at the Olympic Training Centre Papendal on June 07, 2024 in Arnhem, Netherlands. Photo: Getty Images

The 2024 Paralympic Games will include 22 different sports, ranging from para archery and para cycling to sitting volleyball and wheelchair fencing. More than 4,400 athletes from around the world will compete for 549 medals across the 22 events, according to a statement from the USOPC.

“The Paralympic Games offer an unparalleled opportunity for the world to witness the incredible power of the Movement by showcasing the highest level of sport competition that impacts society changing attitudes and perceptions of disability,” said Julie Dussliere, the USOPC chief of Paralympics and Chef de Mission for the Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team includes 225 members, including five guides, who will make their way to Paris to represent the United States and compete on the international level.

Where to Watch the Paralympics?

Paralympic events will be aired across NBCUniversal networks including NBC, USA Network and CNBC during the 11 days of competition.

All events during the Games, totaling an estimated 1,500 hours of coverage, will be aired live on Peacock and be showcased in popular Peacock features like Gold Zone and Multiview.

To get a complete schedule of events and where to watch information, visit NBCOlympics.com.

How to Watch the Paralympics Closing Ceremony

All the action will wrap up Sunday September 8 with a Paralympic Closing Ceremony in the Stade de France.

Live coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, according to NBCOlympics.com.