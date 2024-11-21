“The Westside Ripper Is Back”: Who Died in Based On A True Story Season 2?

A surprising kill in Episode 7 forced Ava, Nathan, Matt, and Tory to scramble to cover up a murder in Season 2 of Based on a True Story.

Season 2 of Based On A True Story featured more twists — and more murders, as multiple people died in the sophomore outing of the Peacock black comedy, streaming now.

As Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) are battling sleep deprivation with a new baby at home in Season 2 of Based On A True Story, West Side Ripper serial killer Matt Pierce (Tom Bateman) has promised to put down his knife in the name of love, as he dates Ava’s sister Tory (Liana Liberato). At the end of Episode 2, everyone celebrated 100 days of Matt not killing anyone — or so they thought.

“Young, brunette, multiple stab wounds — yeah this is definitely him,” Ava’s new friend, Drew (Melissa Fumero), declared in the episode. “Westside Ripper is back.”

But as Matt denied killing anyone, the Copycat Killer emerged, taking the lives of victims like a 27-year-old, a stay-at-home mom, and even actor Jared Leto. Keep reading [SPOILER] to see who else was slayed before the end of the season.

Who dies on Based on a True Story 2?

As the season went on, there were many revelations about Ava’s new mom friend, Drew, including that she was posing as a police officer. But in Episode 7, she shared her true identity: Matt’s ex-wife Olivia Carter. She showed up at Ava and Nathan’s home as they were throwing an impromptu wedding for Tory and Matt and held the group at gunpoint.

“The same thing I have wanted for years: to stop you from hurting more people. But no, every time I would go to the cops, they would just dismiss me,” she said.

Ava (Kaley Cuoco) on Based on a True Story Season 2 Episode 3. Photo: Colleen Hayes/PEACOCK

Tory tried to tell Olivia that Matt has stopped killing since dating her, but Olivia revealed that Matt killed Detective Drew Stevens. As Olivia held Matt at gunpoint, she was suddenly stabbed from behind by Tory.

“You just killed the mother of my child,” Matt said in disbelief, but Ava and Nathan pointed out she saved them in self-defense.

Despite the slaughter, they decided to proceed with the wedding.

“I just killed somebody,” Tory said. “I need spousal privilege so Matt can’t be compelled to testify against me. And unless you want to go to prison, you need that from me too.”

The group got the body out of the home, and Matt and Nathan buried her in the woods.

Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan (Chris Messina) on Based on a True Story Season 2 Episode 6. Photo: Colleen Hayes/Peacock

But that wasn't the only surrpise.

After a snafu on social media that revealed Ava was behind the “Murder Bunny” persona in Season 2 and the Based on a True Story podcast in Season 1, the Sisters in Crime podcasters followed Ava and Nathan to blackmail them into being on their show. The Lipinski sisters (June Diane Raphael and Jessica St. Clair) revealed one of their podcast fans is a linguistics professor, who matched Ava’s “Murder Bunny” voice with her podcast voice. Rather than face the police, Ava and Nathan agreed to go to their studio and record a podcast. As the sisters head into the recording booth to set up, they were ambushed by the Copycat Killer.

“Hello, Based on a True Story, I’ve been dying to meet you. Or should I say, killing to meet you?” a mysterious person said to Matt and Ava from the recording studio. “This is the Copycat Killer. And in case you haven’t figured it out yet, you’re my next victims.”

Despite the proclamation, Nathan and Ava made it out alive.

