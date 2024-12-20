The Day of the Jackal: Where Was Peacock's Hit Spy Thriller Filmed?

In true spy thriller fashion, Peacock's The Day of the Jackal series adaptation (stream it here) hops from one exotic location to another with apparent ease. One minute you're in the London-based offices of MI6, the next you're swimming in the pristine waters off the coast of a private Croatian island. Such geographical whiplash is a necessary mandate of the espionage genre, particularly when you have a story centered around an effective killer who can slip in and out of different countries undetected.

"This feels big," Jackal star Eddie Redmayne states in the official production notes. "The scope and the locations, the glory and indulgence of seeing beautiful parts of the world, and the globetrotting-ness feel fully realized. What I loved about the original movie [1973's The Day of the Jackal] was that from our living rooms, we got to leap across the world with someone who seems to nip on a train or a plane as he pleases. I hope audiences enjoy going on that ride."

Where was The Day of the Jackal filmed? While the show presents a convincingly global backdrop, production on The Day of the Jackal was mainly concentrated in Hungary, Croatia, Austria, and the United Kingdom — all of which provided the right amount of natural backdrops and fabricated soundstages.

"It's very ambitious with a lot of action. There are hundreds of different locations," says executive producer Gareth Neame. "We were shooting in London, Vienna, Budapest, Zagreb, and all over the Croatian coast. We went above and beyond to achieve the look of the series from the stunts to the military action, the visual effects, and the prosthetics. It's a very complex and demanding show and we’re excited for audiences to experience the chase."

Fun fact: The Telegraph reveals that the Jackal's lavish villa in Cádiz, Spain is actually a private property in Croatia. Located near the fishing village of Rabac, the beautiful locale is known as Villas Rosa dei Venti and if you want to know what it feels like to live large, it is available to rent for around $1,000 a night on the off-season.

What is Peacock's The Day of the Jackal about? Based on the 1971 novel The Day of the Jackal by Frederick Forsyth, the small screen adaptation focuses on the life and times of an elite hitman (Redymane), whose secret life begins to unravel when the British government takes an interest in his bloody trade. Hot on the Jackal's tail is Bianca Pullman (No Time to Die's Lashana Lynch), an ambitious and highly driven weapons expert.

How can you watch The Day of the Jackal Season 1? All 10 episodes of The Day of the Jackal's first season are now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The Day of the Jackal cracked the streamer's Top 10 in the United States and recently nabbed a pair of Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series — Drama and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Redmayne). The series was renewed for a second season, which will see the return of Redmayne in the titular role.

