Where to Watch Washington vs. Oregon - Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock

It's rivalry week, and that means it's time for Washington and Oregon to vie for Pacific Northwest supremacy.

If you're a college football fan and you see Thanksgiving approaching, you know it means only one thing: Rivalry Week. That's right, this is the time of year when all the biggest college football rivals face each other in the latest installments of historic, decades-long battles. It also means that absolutely anything can happen, which makes the games that much more exciting.

For this week's installment of Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock, we've got just such a game, as the Washington Huskies head to Eugene to take on the top-ranked team in the country, the Oregon Ducks. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

When does the Washington vs. Oregon Big Ten Saturday Night college football game kick off on NBC and Peacock? The Washington Huskies vs. the Oregon Ducks will kick off Saturday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Khmori House of the Washington Huskies reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Husky Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Where can you watch the Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks Big Ten Saturday Night football game? The Washington vs. Oregon Big Ten conference game airs exclusively on NBC and the Peacock streaming service starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 30. (Check out Peacock subscription plans now!)

What to expect from Washington vs. Oregon

It's the first season in the Big Ten for both the Huskies and the Ducks, and for one of them it's gone about as well as it possibly could have. The Ducks are the No. 1 team in the country, a position they've held for weeks now. They're also the only remaining undefeated team in both the Big Ten conference and the entire Top 25 field. They've got the top passer in the Big Ten in quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and they've already notched a win against their closest conference opponent, No. 2 Ohio State, earlier in the season.

Washington's had a little bit of a rougher go of things. Last year, they went all the way to the National Championship Game, but this year's been somewhat of a rebuilding season. The Huskies are 4-4 in the Big Ten, and 6-5 overall, with only one win against a ranked team (Michigan, who was No. 10 at the time) this season. Still, they have a shot at getting a bowl game at season's end, and they're not without talent, even if Oregon is the clear favorite.

Let's remember, though, that Oregon has not looked invincible this season. Despite a record with zero losses, they've come close several times, including a one-point win over Ohio State, a three-point win over Boise State, and a three-point win over Wisconsin just two weeks ago. Rivalry games are the place where we expect the unexpected, where previously struggling teams give it everything they've got for the sake of bragging rights. If Oregon falters, Washington could take advantage, and if that happens, all bets are off.

