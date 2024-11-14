Where to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame - Fighting Irish Football on NBC & Peacock

Notre Dame football is on a roll, and that's putting it mildly. The Fighting Irish lost their second game of the season to Northern Illinois in a major upset, but ever since, that game has felt like a wake-up call that put the Irish in fighting shape. Now they've won seven straight, including beating ranked squads like Louisville and Navy, and they're a Top 10 team again with the kind of momentum that could take them straight through to the College Football Playoff.

The Irish have just three games left in the season to cement their place in the Playoff, and this week the Virginia Cavaliers are the ones standing in their way. It should be the easiest game Notre Dame has left, but will it be? Let's take a closer look.

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 16, from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Jayden Thomas #83 of Notre Dame Fighting Irish catches the football for a first down against Clarence Lewis #6 during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Part of NBC's season-long broadcast slate for all Notre Dame home games, the Virginia vs. Notre Dame game will air exclusively on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Virginia vs. Notre Dame

As we said before, this should be the easiest game left on the Fighting Irish's schedule for the 2024 season. They've got a very tough Army team coming up next week, and the annual rivalry game against USC the week after that, so the Virginia matchup should be a chance to fine-tune, to make sure everyone's in good shape, and to put on a good show for a home crowd.

And the Irish are adept at good shows at this point. Since that loss to Northern Illinois that almost derailed their season, they've put up staggering offensive numbers against opponents, including a 51-14 trouncing of Navy two weeks ago, and a dominant 52-3 performance over Florida State last week. With quarterback Riley Leonard still putting up major numbers as both the leading passer and leading rusher for his team, we don't expect that to change.

But never say never. Virginia's coming into this contest as a 5-4 team who's still trying to fight for a good bowl game matchup come December. They've got one of the best receivers in the ACC with Malachi Fields, and perhaps most importantly, they're coming off a major win for their program. The Cavaliers had a rough October, dropping three straight game to conference opponents, but kicked off November with a major win against a once-undefeated Pitt squad. Was it a one-off, or do they have what it takes to bring the heat to South Bend? We'll find out on Saturday.

Notre Dame and Virginia kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on November 16