Where to Watch Oregon vs. Wisconsin - Big Ten Football on NBC and Peacock

Any time is a good time to watch college football, but November in particular is arguably the most interesting time of the year for the sport. Teams in the middle of the standings are trying to hold on to get the best bowl game positioning possible, teams at the top are fighting for conference championship spots, and of course, everyone's got their eye on the College Football Playoff. That means everyone is trying to hold on to their absolute best games heading into the season's end, and that means very exciting football for us.

For the Oregon Ducks, one of the few remaining undefeated teams in college football right now, November means trying to hold on to that perfect record as long as possible. After all of their closest competitors lost games, the Ducks are now sitting pretty at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, which means everyone is coming for their crown. This week, they'll head to Wisconsin, where the Badgers will try to be the team that breaks the perfect season, and we'll have all the action on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night.

What time does Oregon vs. Wisconsin kick off on Big Ten Saturday Night? The Oregon Ducks and the Wisconsin Badgers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 16, from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Where can you watch the Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers college football game? The Oregon vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Saturday Night conference game will air exclusively on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock.

What to expect from Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Oregon isn't unbeatable, but they've certainly looked like it at various points this season, and they've got the numbers to back it up. The Ducks' defense has held opponents to fewer than 17 points per game, making them the ninth-best defense in the country right now, and the offense is just as impressive. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is the Big Ten's leading passer, while running back Jordan James should cross the 1,000-yard mark this week in rushing yards. There are a lot of weapons on this team, and they've been good enough to take down fellow national title contender Ohio State already.

But Wisconsin has the home field advantage, and the Badgers will be looking to surprise everyone after two tough losses, one to national title contender Penn State, and another to a tough Iowa team. They've lost four games so far this season, all to ranked opponents, but they've been impressive in other matchups. That could mean that they're just competitive enough to beat other unranked squads, or it could mean they're waiting for their moment at home in Madison. It'll be a very tough mountain to climb, but you can bet the Badgers won't give up.

