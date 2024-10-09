Where to Watch Ohio State vs. Oregon's Top 5 Showdown - Exclusively on NBC & Peacock

This week on Big Ten Saturday Night, two of the five best teams in the country face off in an epic showdown.

Every Big Ten conference matchup has the potential to turn into an epic showdown, which makes Big Ten Saturday Night appointment viewing for college football fans everywhere. But once in a while, a matchup arrives that's epic before a single play is called, before the kickoff is ever set up. This week on NBC, we get one of those matchups.

This Saturday, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes head to Eugene to take on the No. 3 Oregon Ducks, marking the first time these two teams have faced off since Oregon joined the Big Ten earlier this year, and more importantly, one of the biggest college football showdowns of the season so far. The SEC had their big spotlight game with Georgia vs. Alabama two weeks ago, and now it's the Big Ten's turn, as the second-ranked and third-ranked team in the country go head-to-head.

So, before two of the best teams in the country face off in primetime this weekend, let's take a closer look at the next installment of Big Ten Saturday Night.

When does the Ohio State vs. Oregon Big Ten college football game kick off? The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks will kick off their first-ever Big Ten showdown at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, 4:30 p.m. Pacific on Saturday, Oct. 12 from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oregon Ducks runs the ball in for a touchdown as defensive back Ed Woods #4 of the Michigan State Spartans fights off a block during the first half of the game at Autzen Stadium on October 04, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Where to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the Oregon Ducks college football game? The game will air exclusively on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Like every Big Ten Saturday Night game this season, Ohio State and Oregon will be broadcast live on NBC, and will stream simultaneously on Peacock, giving you multiple ways to watch this key matchup between two great teams.

In addition to regular Big Ten and Notre Dame broadcasts on NBC, NBC Sports will also be bringing you exclusive games streaming live on Peacock throughout the season.

When did Oregon join the Big Ten? The 2024 season marks Oregon's first in the Big Ten conference. Yes, as strange as it may seem, Ohio State vs. Oregon is a marquee conference game in the new-look Big Ten for 2024. Of course, Oregon joined the conference this season after leaving the Pac-12, and looks to cement its place as a contender in its new conference home.

What to expect from Ohio State vs. Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) sprints toward the end zone during a college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. Photo: Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The biggest game on the Big Ten calendar so far this year will see the second-ranked Buckeyes face the third-ranked Ducks, as both teams try to cement their status as Big Ten Championship contenders as well as, of course, major players in the College Football Playoff at year's end. With Michigan and USC both faltering so far this season, the Buckeyes, the Ducks, and the Penn State Nittany Lions remain standing as the conference's top-ranked schools, and now two of those teams will face off in primetime.

So, who has the edge? If you look at the stats, both teams seem more-or-less evenly matched offensively, turning in the same kind of numbers across their passing and running games and, of course, delivering undefeated records thus far this year. The difference comes when you take a look at defenses, and at margins of victory. The Buckeyes defense has allowed just 34 points in five games so far this season, compared to the Ducks' 85 points in the same span, and while Ohio State can boast decisive wins against teams like a very tough Iowa, the Ducks have come close to a loss a couple of times this year. Their record includes a three-point victory over an admittedly very good Boise State team, as well as a season opener against Idaho that they won by only 10 points. That could mean the Ducks are in for a rude awakening against a powerhouse Ohio State team, or it could mean they've just been getting warmed up, and they're saving their best performance for the biggest game of the year so far.

