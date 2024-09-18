Where to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football

We're heading into Week 3 of the 2024 NFL regular season, and storylines are really starting to take shape. Will the power players from last football season be able to hold on to their former glory? Will the rising stars on previously struggling teams really make a big difference? And of course, will the Kansas City Chiefs be able to do what no team ever has, and threepeat the Super Bowl?

This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, we get the next chapter in a couple of those storylines, as the Chiefs take on the Atlanta Falcons in what's sure to be an interesting cross-conference matchup early in the season. Let's take a closer look.

Who's Playing on Sunday Night Football This Week? Closing out our third regular season weekend of NFL action in 2024 will be a Sunday Night Football matchup between the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, and the Atlanta Falcons, led by Kirk Cousins.

When is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons football game kickoff time? As always with Sunday Night Football games, the Chiefs and the Falcons will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the action coming to you live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The game will be preceded by Football Night in America starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, recapping the action of the day and looking ahead to the matchup of the night.

Where to watch the Chiefs vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football? You can watch the Chiefs vs. Falcons matchup on Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs vs. Falcons game? At the moment, we don't know if Taylor Swift will be in attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, but it's fairly likely, considering she's been to both games this year and attended 13 games last year.

Arguably the most famous Kansas City Chiefs fan, Swift, has made it to a lot of recent Chiefs match-ups to see Kelce play. We don't know for sure if she'll be at this road game, but her tour schedule seems to show an open date this weekend, so the odds are solid she could make an appearance.

What to expect from the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs are coming into this game as the favorites, having won their first two games of the season on their way to what they hope is NFL history. But Kansas City is far from invincible. They won the first game by seven points and their second game by just one, on a last-second field goal, and they'll be operating for the next few weeks without leading rusher Isaiah Pacheco, who injured his leg in Week 2.

There are vulnerabilities there, and the Falcons are hoping to tap into them after a dramatic comeback win against the Eagles on Monday night. The win was a rebound against a good team after their Week 1 loss to the Steelers, and it was a victory engineered by Cousins, who proved he can still conjure up some magic despite concerns over some previous injuries. That, plus a solid running game led by Bijan Robinson, might be enough to get them the win, but they'll have to go against Steve Spagnuolo's always threatening Kansas City defense first. And of course, Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes, which means that even when you think you've won the game, he might still prove you wrong.

