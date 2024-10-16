Where to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan State - Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock

If we've learned anything from the last couple of weeks of college football, it's that anything can happen in any given game, which means there's no telling which games might matter the most by the end of the season. This is especially true in a conference like the Big Ten, where Top 10 contenders go toe-to-toe with talented but lesser ranked teams and, very often, meet in showdowns for the ages.

It's a hyper-competitive conference, especially now that the season is well underway, and this week on Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock, two of the conference's longest-serving programs look to make their mark. Let's get set for the Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Michigan State Spartans.

When does the Iowa vs. Michigan State Big Ten college football game kick off?

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 19, from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Where can you watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. the Michigan State Spartans college football game? The Michigan State vs. Iowa Big Ten conference game will air exclusively on NBC and stream on Peacock.

What to expect from Iowa vs. Michigan State

Right now, the Iowa Hawkeyes are smack dab in the middle of the Big Ten conference standings with a 2-1 record in conference play, and a 4-2 record overall this season. That's certainly a solid showing, and their only conference loss was to the powerhouse that is Ohio State, but in a very competitive season with even more teams vying for the Big Ten crown, the Hawkeyes will need to build on their past successes and make every win count. Heading into Michigan State, they're the clear favorites, with what looks like a better all-around team this season, so their goal is to come out of this with a convincing win that could help them inch back up toward a Top 25 ranking, and keep them sharp for upcoming games against the likes of Northwestern, Wisconsin, and UCLA.

But don't count out the Spartans, especially when they're playing at home. Michigan State is in the lower tier of the Big Ten standings so far this season, with a 1-2 conference record and a 3-3 record overall. So they're obviously looking for a turnaround in their fortunes, and playing a home game against a beatable Iowa team is a good place to start. The Spartans' last two losses were to major national players Ohio State and Oregon, and they have nothing to be ashamed of there. What they do have is potential, room to grow, and a chance to put themselves back in the Big Ten spotlight with a statement win in East Lansing.

