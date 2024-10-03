Where to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers - Sunday Night Football on NBC

There are a lot of great rivalries in the National Football League, but few have a more storied history than the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. This week, the cross-conference matchup comes to Sunday Night Football for one of the biggest games of the season on NBC and Peacock, and we've got all the details on what to expect right here.

To close out the fifth weekend of NFL regular season action this year, the Cowboys will head to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in an NFC vs. AFC matchup that ranks as one of the most exciting games on the Sunday Night Football slate for 2024. Both teams are coming off tough matchups in Week 4, and both are looking to secure a victory in a longtime rivalry, but who will come out on top this time?

When is the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers SNF kickoff time? The Cowboys and Steelers kick off on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Per usual, the game will be preceded by Football Night in America starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, recapping the action of the day and looking ahead to the matchup of the night.

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup on Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming simultaneously on Peacock.

Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers hands off the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

What to expect from the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday Night Football

Playing at home with a 3-1 record so far this season, the Steelers are the favorites in this game, even though the margins might end up being narrow. Pittsburgh's three wins to start the season have been good enough to give them the lead in the AFC North so far, and they're doing it on the strength of a defense, led by T.J. Watt, that held opponents to a combined 26 points across those first three victories. Of course, they faltered in Week 4 with a 27-24 loss to the Colts, but that's all the more reason to expect a rebound this week, particularly since they're playing in Pittsburgh, where the Terrible Towel reigns supreme. It'll also be interesting to see if injured quarterback Russell Wilson (questionable for Week 5) makes a return of any kind this week, or if Justin Fields will stay under center for the whole game.

That said, the Cowboys are certainly not to be underestimated. They're coming off a much-needed win over the Giants that brought them to 2-2 on the season, the connection between quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb seems to be strengthening, and momentum is building in Dallas after a rough start to the season. But while the win over the Giants was a key one, particularly in the NFC East, it was also costly. Both Micah Parson and DeMarcus Lawrence are currently listed as Doubtful on the injury report, which could leave the Cowboys defense without its two biggest weapons up front. Still, the defense has other talent, and the Cowboys offense is starting to come together a bit more, so don't be surprised if this one is close, or if Dallas comes away with the eventual win.

Check out the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock on Sunday Night Football!