Where to Watch Central Michigan vs. Illinois Football Game - Exclusively on Peacock

The Chippewas better bring a lot of fight if they want to knock of the Fighting Illini.

College football season is now well underway, which means teams are starting to show us who they are, and give us a better idea of who this year's major contenders are for both conference titles and the College Football Playoff. It also means that the less-well-known teams in football are starting to let us know if they've got potential.

RELATED: Which Teams are in the Big Ten This Season?

Which brings us to longtime Big Ten member, the University of Illinois. The Fighting Illini are off to a very strong start so far this season, and this weekend they'll try to keep that going with a matchup against MAC member Central Michigan. Here's everything you need to know about the game, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

What time is the Central Michigan vs. Illinois college football game? The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Illinois Fighting Illini will kick off at 12:00 p.m. Eastern E.T. on Saturday September 14 from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Where to watch the Central Michigan Chippewas vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini? The Central Michigan and Illinois college football game will stream exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. Peacock is the only place to catch the Illini's game against the Chippewas.

NBCUniversal will be bringing you action from around the Big Ten conference all season long, but the games won't just be airing on NBC. This season features several Peacock exclusive showdowns will hit our screens, and the latest game in the 2024 campaign for the Illini will kick off this Saturday's action.

What to Expect from Central Michigan vs. Illinois

Miles Scott #10 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates an interception with Dylan Rosiek #28 during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Champaign, Illinois. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Neither of these teams are generally recognized as national powerhouses, and in the case of Illinois in particular, we're not talking about a team that's usually in the conversation in terms of leading the Big Ten. But things can change quickly, and we should still be in for a very good matchup this week, thanks in part to what Illinois is bringing to the table.

RELATED: Everything to Know About College Football Rule Changes for 2024

After finishing the 2023 season with a disappointing 5-7 record (a downgrade from their Bowl Game qualifying performance in 2022), the Illini are out to improve in 2024, and they're off to a very good start. They're undefeated in their first two games, including an upset of a very solid Top 25-ranked Kansas team last week, and that means they're looking to keep momentum going in a matchup in which they're the clear favorite.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan has started this season 1-1, including last week's loss to a dominant Florida International team. They're the underdogs, to be sure, but if last week's spate of upsets proved anything, it's that we can expect the unexpected in college football, and the Chippewas will definitely be bringing a chip on their shoulder to this game.

Tune in to NBC and Peacock all season for Big Ten and Notre Dame football!