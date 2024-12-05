This year's Norway Spruce will be on display for several weeks in Rockefeller Center Plaza. Here's how you can see it.

When & How to See the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Person

The holiday season is officially here now that the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is strung with thousands of twinkly lights along with a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star situated on top.

This year’s tree is a nearly 70-year-old Norway Spruce that hails from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The 74-foot, 11-ton evergreen is truly a beauty, so how can you see it in person? Read on to find out what time the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is open in 2024, where to go to see it, and how long you have to catch a glimpse of it this holiday season.

Santa Claus arrives during the installation of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on November 09, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

What time is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree open? Following the annual lighting ceremony on December 4, the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be lit up and on display for several weeks. It’s not lit up 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but there are plenty of times and days you can see the twinkling tree: Below is 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree’s visiting hour schedule: Sunday to Wednesday: 5 a.m. to midnight

Thursday to Saturday: 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Christmas Day: the tree will be lit for 24 hours

New Year’s Eve: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rocketfeller Center Christmas tree is illuminated during the 90th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in New York City, United States on December 01, 2022. Photo: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Christmas tree is located at Rockefeller Center Plaza. Simply head over to 49th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue in New York City to catch a view of the massive Norway Spruce. The area where you can view the tree is open to the public for free, but you can also buy tickets from Rockefeller Center for a more up-close experience. The VIP Rock Pass: Holiday Edition offers a two-hour guided tour with a special view of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree from Center Plaza, in addition to other festive and exclusive experiences. For $40, you can also have your photo professionally taken from "an exclusive vantage point on The Rink."