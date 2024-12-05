Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
When & How to See the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in Person
This year's Norway Spruce will be on display for several weeks in Rockefeller Center Plaza. Here's how you can see it.
The holiday season is officially here now that the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is strung with thousands of twinkly lights along with a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star situated on top.
This year’s tree is a nearly 70-year-old Norway Spruce that hails from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. The 74-foot, 11-ton evergreen is truly a beauty, so how can you see it in person? Read on to find out what time the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is open in 2024, where to go to see it, and how long you have to catch a glimpse of it this holiday season.
What time is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree open?
Following the annual lighting ceremony on December 4, the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be lit up and on display for several weeks. It’s not lit up 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but there are plenty of times and days you can see the twinkling tree:
Below is 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree’s visiting hour schedule:
- Sunday to Wednesday: 5 a.m. to midnight
- Thursday to Saturday: 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
- Christmas Day: the tree will be lit for 24 hours
- New Year’s Eve: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
How can I see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree?
The Christmas tree is located at Rockefeller Center Plaza. Simply head over to 49th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue in New York City to catch a view of the massive Norway Spruce. The area where you can view the tree is open to the public for free, but you can also buy tickets from Rockefeller Center for a more up-close experience.
The VIP Rock Pass: Holiday Edition offers a two-hour guided tour with a special view of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree from Center Plaza, in addition to other festive and exclusive experiences. For $40, you can also have your photo professionally taken from “an exclusive vantage point on The Rink.”
How long is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree up for in 2024?
In 2024, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display until mid-January 2025. But if you’re not able to make it to New York City this holiday season, you can still see the Christmas tree in all its glory from the comfort of your own home.
The annual lighting ceremony took place on December 4 on NBC and Peacock as part of NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The two-hour special is available to stream on Peacock again and again throughout the holiday season.