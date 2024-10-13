Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Here's How to Get Tickets for Top of The Rock
And how to secure a quintessential NYC photo with Santa Claus this holiday season.
If you’re looking for spectacular views of New York City, head on up to the top floors of Rockefeller Plaza, a.k.a. Top of the Rock. While not the tallest skyscraper in the city, the observation deck at Rockefeller Plaza stands at a whopping 850 feet tall over Manhattan. Visiting Top of The Rock any time of year is memorable, but it’s really something special around the holidays. You can even visit the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, go ice skating, and grab a few pictures with Santa while you’re there.
With Christmas festivities and holiday travel around the corner, here’s everything you need to know to get tickets to visit Top of The Rock this year.
What is Top of The Rock?
Located on the top three floors of 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, Top of The Rock is a multi-level observation deck offering incredible views of the city’s skyline. From 70 floors up, you can take in views of Central Park, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and NYC landmarks.
The skyscraper’s observation deck first opened to the public in the 1930s and you might recognize the views from the TV series Billions, which filmed a scene at Top of The Rock.
Rockefeller Plaza, also simply referred to as 30 Rock, is home to many NBC shows, including Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and TODAY.
Where do you buy tickets for Top of The Rock?
There are several ticket options to experience Top of The Rock, and they’re all available for purchase on the Rockefeller Center website.
Depending on the date you choose to go, a general admission ticket costs between $40 to $61. Children under 5 years old can visit Top of The Rock for free. Keep in mind that the observation deck can get very busy around sunset and if you’re visiting in winter, make sure to bundle up as the top two floors are partially outdoors and it can get quite windy up there.
There are also options to upgrade your ticket; an Express Pass offers shorter lines, priority elevator access, and a gift shop discount, while a VIP Pass also includes several exclusive experiences such as a guided tour and private access to the thrilling new Skylift attraction and The Beam, where you can recreate the iconically New York “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” photo.
Can you see the Rockefeller Christmas tree from Top of The Rock?
No. While Top of The Rock offers remarkable views of the city, one holiday landmark you cannot see from the observation deck is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Rockefeller Center’s ice skating rink is also not visible from the top three floors — you’re simply too high up.
But your visit to Rockefeller Center can certainly include the whole shebang. The VIP Rock Pass: Holiday Edition will get you an exclusive view of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree from Center Plaza, along with VIP access to Top of The Rock experiences such as The Beam, Skylift, and rooftop gardens
You can meet Santa at Top of The Rock
If you’re looking for a quintessential holiday experience in the Big Apple, you can snap a photo with Santa on The Beam at Top of The Rock. The “Santa Photo Experience” can be added onto a general admission ticket for $60, but it’s only available at certain times around the holidays so make sure to plan ahead.
While Rockefeller Center recommends buying your tickets in advance to avoid waiting in lines, you can change your entry time and date, or add upgrades, after you purchase your ticket if you need to.
