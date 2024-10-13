Here's How to Get Tickets for Top of The Rock

Where do you buy tickets for Top of The Rock?

There are several ticket options to experience Top of The Rock, and they’re all available for purchase on the Rockefeller Center website.

Depending on the date you choose to go, a general admission ticket costs between $40 to $61. Children under 5 years old can visit Top of The Rock for free. Keep in mind that the observation deck can get very busy around sunset and if you’re visiting in winter, make sure to bundle up as the top two floors are partially outdoors and it can get quite windy up there.

There are also options to upgrade your ticket; an Express Pass offers shorter lines, priority elevator access, and a gift shop discount, while a VIP Pass also includes several exclusive experiences such as a guided tour and private access to the thrilling new Skylift attraction and The Beam, where you can recreate the iconically New York “Lunch atop a Skyscraper” photo.